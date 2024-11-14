Natural Relief in Jeopardy as Ohio Faces CBD Product Ban, Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store® Responds

Senate Bill 326 Threatens to Eliminate Statewide Access to Non-Intoxicating Hemp Formulas

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Ohio Senate reconvenes post-election, Senate Bill 326, introduced by Senator Stephen Huffman, threatens to ban full spectrum hemp products containing more than 0.5 mg of THC per serving or 2 mg per package. Although aimed at regulating intoxicating hemp products like Delta-8 THC, the bill's sweeping restrictions and overly broad scope jeopardize a much wider range of hemp products, putting statewide access to therapeutic hemp products at risk and potentially devastating Ohio's hemp industry.

If enacted, S.B. 326 would effectively ban non-intoxicating full spectrum CBD products containing only trace THC levels—many of which have proven health benefits and are sold at reputable wellness centers like Sunmed | Your CBD Store.

Sunmed | Your CBD Store locations offer a welcoming, spa-like, and educational environment where customers can openly discuss their health and wellness goals with trained staff and choose from over 150 premium hemp products. "We are not a head shop or gas station, as some lawmakers seem to assume," said Robert McClure, owner of Centreville's Sunmed | Your CBD Store. "We can't let our community lose access to these essential products."

With 15 locations across Ohio, Sunmed | Your CBD Store is committed to providing safe, all-natural, and third-party-tested CBD products that support a range of chronic issues—bridging the gap where pharmaceuticals and traditional treatments may fall short or pose unwanted side effects. The store shelves feature clinically proven sleep gummies, award-winning relief creams, and USDA-certified organic tinctures, helping thousands of Ohioans find relief from daily health challenges.

Diane Robertson, a 70-year-old Ohio resident, has been taking Sunmed's full spectrum wellness CBD oil tinctures every day for nearly 2 years to help manage severe sciatica nerve pain and a condition similar to trigeminal neuralgia. "[Full spectrum CBD] has been a lifesaver for me… it's just amazing how much pain it has lifted off my body," she said. "There has been nothing, no narcotic I have taken at all that has done the work at all that these oils have done."

If S.B. 326 passes unamended, 90% of Sunmed | Your CBD Store's Ohio inventory would be immediately classified as illegal, including Diane's full spectrum CBD oil. When asked about the legislation, Diane expressed her concerns, "I don't know how they could do that to people if there's so much testimony that it's working for pain, and not making you high."

She added, "Please tell them not to mess with my oil."

Throughout 2024, the hemp industry has advocated for balanced regulations, including rigorous testing requirements, clear THC labeling, 21+ age restrictions, child-resistant packaging, and other safety measures. Despite these efforts to find a compromise that protects both consumers and the industry, Ohio legislation continues to uphold a full spectrum blanket ban, overlooking the fact that full spectrum CBD products differ significantly from intoxicating derivatives.

Ohio residents are encouraged to contact their state legislators and voice opposition to this overly restrictive bill. Advocacy efforts can help preserve safe access to non-intoxicating wellness products that play a critical role in the lives of many. For those in the Buckeye state, the U.S. Hemp Roundtable has provided a quick and easy way to reach out to representatives . Those outside Ohio can share this alert with friends and family in the state to raise awareness.

About Sunmed™ | Your CBD StoreⓇ

Sunmed | Your CBD Store, an affiliate of Sunflora, Inc., is the largest hemp retailer in the United States and the exclusive home of award-winning, hemp-derived Sunmed products. With over 300 locations nationwide across 42 states, the brand provides a premium in-store experience, offering access to more than 150 non-pharmaceutical wellness formulas, including clinically proven sleep gummies, pain relief topicals, USDA-certified organic oil tinctures, and CBD products for pets. Through in-store education, community involvement, and pioneering clinical research, Sunmed strives to empower modern wellness and enhance lives with natural, science-backed products. Learn more at getsunmed.com .

