Natural Thickeners Market to grow by USD 2.23 Billion from 2024-2028, driven by rising adoption of nutritional dietary thickeners and AI's impact on market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Natural Thickeners Market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.23 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period.Increasing adoption of nutritional dietary natural thickeners is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing launches of plant based thickeners. However, fluctuating raw material prices of natural thickeners poses a challenge.Key market players include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Inc., Avlast Hydrocolloids, Cargill Inc., Compania Espanola de Algas Marinas S.A., CP Kelco US Inc., Fiberstar Inc., Glanbia plc, Ingredion Inc., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Lamberti SpA, Lonza Group Ltd., NEXIRA, Roquette Freres SA, Scott Bader Co. Ltd., SEPPIC SA, Silvateam Spa, Tate and Lyle PLC, and The Lubrizol Corp..

Natural Thickeners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2230.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.53 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries China, US, Germany, India, and UK Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Inc., Avlast Hydrocolloids, Cargill Inc., Compania Espanola de Algas Marinas S.A., CP Kelco US Inc., Fiberstar Inc., Glanbia plc, Ingredion Inc., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Lamberti SpA, Lonza Group Ltd., NEXIRA, Roquette Freres SA, Scott Bader Co. Ltd., SEPPIC SA, Silvateam Spa, Tate and Lyle PLC, and The Lubrizol Corp.

Market Driver

The natural thickeners market is witnessing significant advancements due to the rising consumer preference for clean-label and sustainable ingredients. Notable developments include Ingredion's introduction of HOMECRAFT pulse flours and starches, derived from lentils, chickpeas, and yellow peas, in February 2024. These clean-label thickeners cater to the growing demand for natural and sustainable alternatives, offering both thickening and texturizing benefits. In the same month, Tate and Lyle launched PROMITA F200, a plant-based thickener for dairy alternatives, to enhance the texture and mouthfeel of plant-based yogurts, beverages, and desserts. Additionally, Cargill's USD100 million maize wet mill facility in Surabaya, launched in September 2022, aims to boost the growth of the beverage and food sectors in Asia while creating approximately 4,000 new jobs. These developments underscore the market's shift towards innovation and sustainability, positioning natural thickeners as essential components in future food and beverage formulations, driving the growth of the global natural thickeners market.

The Natural Thickeners Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for viscosity agents in various food and beverage applications. Thickeners like Gelatin, Starches, Vegetable gums, Agar-agar, Lignin, Pectin, Gums, Locust bean gum, and others are popular choices in the production of puddings, sauces, and baked goods. Convenience foods, healthy eating trends, and the baking industry are key drivers for the market. Hydrocolloids, including hydrolyzed proteins and polysaccharides, are widely used as thickeners in non-alcoholic beverages, bakery, and confectionery. E-commerce and the availability of dietary products, organic foods, and clean label products are also fueling market growth. Sustainable thickeners made from plant-based sources, such as polysaccharides and proteins, are gaining popularity. Animal-based thickeners, like gelatin, are still in demand but face competition from plant-based alternatives. The personal care industry also utilizes thickeners in various applications. The market for sustainable, gluten-free, vegan, and organic thickeners is expected to grow as consumers demand more transparency and health benefits from their food and personal care products. Lipid-based thickeners and powder forms are also gaining traction in various industries.

Market Challenges

The natural thickeners market faces significant challenges due to the volatile prices of raw materials used in their production. Natural thickeners, such as guar gum, xanthan gum, pectin, and agar, are derived from plant or microbial sources, making their availability and cost sensitive to external factors. For instance, guar gum, extracted from guar beans, is primarily grown in India and Pakistan , and adverse weather conditions can negatively impact crop yields, leading to supply shortages and price hikes. Moreover, the increasing demand for biojet fuels, driven by policy initiatives in various regions, could increase competition for raw materials, leading to higher production costs and reduced supply reliability for natural thickener manufacturers. This competition may also hamper the growth and sustainability of the natural thickeners industry. For example, guar gum prices experienced considerable volatility in Q1 2024, with prices dropping and surging due to supply and demand dynamics. Similarly, the adoption of biojet fuels could increase demand for feedstocks, potentially driving up the cost of raw materials and exacerbating price volatility for natural thickeners. In conclusion, the natural thickeners market is subject to price fluctuations due to the sensitivity of raw material availability and cost to external factors. The increasing demand for biojet fuels could further intensify competition for feedstocks, potentially leading to higher production costs and reduced supply reliability for natural thickeners.

The Natural Thickeners Market faces several challenges in various industries. In the Food and Beverage sector, there's a growing demand for organic food products, health benefits, and clean label products. Consumers prefer plant-based alternatives, gluten-free foods, and vegan options. Sustainability is key, with a focus on sustainable thickeners like polysaccharides, proteins, and lipid-based thickeners. In the Personal Care industry, there's a trend towards natural and plant-based ingredients. In the Construction sector, energy efficiency is crucial. Thickeners are used in insulating glass windows, energy-efficient buildings, and construction activities. However, challenges include high raw material prices, energy costs, carbon footprint, and climate change. Innovative thickeners, such as advanced technology in double and triple glazing, silicone sealants, and hot melt sealants, offer solutions. In both sectors, the market requires thickening agents, stabilizing agents, gelling agents, and emulsifying agents in various forms like powder, liquid, and gel.

Segment Overview

This natural thickeners market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Food and beverages

1.2 Cosmetics and personal care

1.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.4 Paints and coatings

1.5 Others Type 2.1 Plant based thickeners

2.2 Animal based thickeners Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Food and beverages- The Natural Thickeners Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing consumer preference for natural and clean label food products. Key players in the market include Cargill, DuPont, and Ingredion. They offer various natural thickeners such as starches, gums, and pectins derived from plant sources. These thickeners provide texture and consistency to food and beverage products without adding artificial additives. The market is expected to continue expanding as more companies adopt natural ingredients in their formulations.

Research Analysis

The Natural Thickeners Market encompasses a range of organic and plant-based alternatives used to enhance the texture and consistency of various food products. These thickeners offer numerous health benefits, making them a popular choice among consumers. Polysaccharides and proteins are common types of natural thickeners, derived from plants and other organic sources. They provide excellent viscosity to beverages, puddings, sauces, and gels, replacing synthetic additives. In the food industry, natural thickeners are increasingly preferred in clean label products, including gluten-free and vegan foods. Sustainability is a significant factor in their production and application, as they contribute to energy-efficient buildings through insulating glass windows. In construction activities, natural thickeners are used in sealants, such as silicone and hot melt, to improve insulation, reduce energy costs, and minimize carbon footprint. Natural thickeners play a crucial role in addressing climate change by reducing the need for synthetic additives and contributing to energy savings. Some popular natural thickeners include agar-agar, vegetable gums, and starches. These alternatives offer the same functional benefits as their synthetic counterparts while providing a more sustainable and health-conscious choice.

Market Research Overview

The Natural Thickeners Market encompasses a range of organic and clean label alternatives used in Food and Beverages and Personal Care industries. These thickeners, derived from plant-based sources, offer numerous health benefits and cater to the growing demand for gluten-free, vegan, and sustainable products. Polysaccharides, proteins, and lipid-based thickeners are popular choices, with plant-based options including starches, vegetable gums, agar-agar, pectin, locust bean gum, and lignin. In the Food and Beverages sector, natural thickeners are used in various applications such as puddings, sauces, and beverages, enhancing viscosity and texture. In Personal Care, they serve as thickening, stabilizing, gelling, and emulsifying agents. Beyond Food and Beverages, natural thickeners find use in industries like construction, where they contribute to energy savings, insulation, and noise mitigation in residential and non-residential buildings. In the context of climate change, energy efficiency and insulation are crucial, with double glazing and triple glazing using silicone sealants and hot melt sealants as insulating agents. Raw material prices, energy savings, and temperature loss are significant factors influencing the market. Innovative thickeners and advanced technology continue to emerge, with Energy Star certification and e-commerce platforms expanding market reach.

