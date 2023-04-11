Nature Meets Science: Top Tips for Stress Reduction and Wellness During Stress Awareness Month

DH Lifelabs, a revolutionary air purification and wellness company, introduces solutions for a stress-free and healthier UK

LONDON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This April, the United Kingdom comes together to observe Stress Awareness Month, recognising the need to address stress and its adverse effects on mental and physical health. DH Lifelabs, an innovator in air purification and non-toxic home goods technology, is committed to improving indoor air by combining the power of nature, science, and cutting-edge technology through their air purifiers, humidifiers and surface cleaners.

Bring the outside in with Sciaire

Initiated by the Stress Management Society, Stress Awareness Month aims to raise public awareness and promote strategies for managing stress. As people spend a considerable amount of time indoors, the quality of indoor air plays a crucial role in influencing stress levels and overall wellbeing. Pollutants, allergens and viruses can worsen respiratory issues, leading to increased stress, anxiety and discomfort.

"Stress affects people in different ways, and one of the most effective approaches to mitigating its impact is by harnessing the power of nature, science, and technology. At DH Lifelabs, we understand the importance of this synergy and are excited to bring our innovative air purification solutions to the UK market," shares Chris Coleman, Global Vice President of Marketing. "By seamlessly integrating elements of nature, science, and technology into our products, we're addressing a very common but significant challenge for many."

As part of Stress Awareness Month, DH Lifelabs shares nine natural, alternative ways to reduce stress:

Forest bathing: Also known as Shinrin-yoku, this Japanese practice involves immersing oneself in nature and mindfully absorbing the sights, sounds, and scents of the forest. Research has shown that forest bathing can lower cortisol levels, improve mood and boost the immune system. Biofeedback therapy: This technique involves using sensors to monitor bodily functions, such as heart rate, muscle tension, and brain waves. By understanding these physiological responses, individuals can learn to consciously control them, promoting relaxation. Plant-assisted therapy: Integrating plants into living spaces not only purifies the air but can also have a calming effect on the mind. Exposure to indoor plants can improve concentration and boost overall wellbeing. Aromatherapy: Using essential oils derived from plants, aromatherapy taps into the natural healing properties of various botanicals to help reduce stress and anxiety. Essential oils such as lavender, chamomile and bergamot can be added to a warm bath, or applied topically to promote relaxation. Sound therapy: Listening to natural sounds, such as waves crashing on a beach or birdsongs in a forest, has been shown to have a positive, calming effect. Incorporating these sounds into daily life, either through recordings or apps, can create a sense of calm and balance. Light therapy: Exposure to natural light, or specially designed light boxes that mimic sunlight, can help regulate the body's circadian rhythm and improve mood. Ecotherapy: Engaging in nature-based activities, such as gardening, hiking, or wildlife observation, can provide numerous mental health benefits. Grounding: Also known as earthing, grounding involves direct contact with the Earth's surface, either by walking barefoot on grass or sand or using grounding mats and sheets indoors. This practice is believed to transfer the Earth's natural energy to the body, thereby reducing stress, inflammation and promoting relaxation. Bio-inspired design: Incorporating elements of nature into the design of living and working spaces, known as biophilic design, can have a significant impact on overall wellbeing. This approach might include installing green walls, using natural materials, and creating spaces that mimic natural environments, such as indoor water features or rock gardens.

For those unable to immerse themselves in a forest, DH Lifelabs' Sciaire line of air purifiers brings the benefits of nature's air indoors. Sciaire technology releases plasma ions into the air, actively removing 99.95% of airborne pollutants and creating a cleaner, fresher environment reminiscent of a forest or waterfall, aiding in stress reduction. Essentially speaking, using DH Lifelabs' air purification products helps maintain a cleaner indoor environment with benefits for all.

"Nature and science, working together, can play a vital role in enhancing our overall wellbeing," continues Coleman. "Our products demonstrate our commitment to improving indoor air quality and promoting healthier environments in homes and businesses across the UK."

About DH Lifelabs:

DH Lifelabs is a leading provider of innovative air quality purification solutions, merging nature and technology to create healthier and happier lifestyles for people everywhere. The company's air purification technology uses science and natural ingredients to combat indoor air pollution and allergens, providing a safe and healthy living environment for individuals and families. DH Lifelabs' products include air purifiers, surface cleaners, and other household items that are gentle yet powerful, providing an effective and practical solution for households and workplaces alike. The company is committed to making the world a better place by providing eco-friendly products that promote health and wellness while minimizing environmental impact. For more information, visit www.dhlifelabs.co.uk

