Nature Publication Supports Senolytic Approach for Cancer Treatment

"Senolytic Immunotherapy" is the basis of Immorta Bio's first-in-class oncology platform

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent publication in the prestigious scientific journal Nature Communications strongly confirmed the fundamental role of senescent cells in cancer progression. The paper, published in the November 16 issue, uncovered one of the mechanisms that allows cancer cells to evade the immune response: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-54364-1

The researchers evaluated 120 patients with prostate cancer and found that the cells that contribute to immune suppression possess a senescent profile. Immorta Bio is developing ways to remove senescent cells as a therapeutic product in the context of cancer. SenoVax™ immunotherapy increases the immune system's ability to selectively kill senescent cells. Using this product, the company has demonstrated potent reduction of cancer growth and regression in animal models of lung cancer, breast cancer, skin cancer, glioma, and pancreatic cancer.

Immorta Bio has filed IND #30745 with the FDA, covering a proposed clinical trial evaluating the safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of SenoVax™ in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)1.

"The findings reported today regarding the fundamental role of "club-like" senescent cells in prostate cancer proliferation support our basic principle that removal of senescent cells is a potent approach to cancer therapy," said Thomas Ichim, Ph.D, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Immorta Bio.

"The senolytic immunotherapy platform, SenoVax, we are developing has demonstrated great efficacy in animal models of every solid tumor we have studied," said Dr. Boris Reznik, Chairman and CEO of Immorta Bio. He continued, "The findings published in Nature provide additional strong support for the potential of SenoVax becoming a new first-in-class powerful treatment for many cancers."

About Immorta Bio

Immorta Bio Inc. is a scientific longevity company developing personalized cellular therapeutics focused on "Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™." We are advancing longevity medicine by harnessing patient-derived rejuvenated stem cells and enhanced immune cells, restoring the body's natural ability to combat cancers and age-related diseases. Our mission is to address the root causes of aging and to bring resilience and vitality back to you.

