Naturepedic Kicks Off Summer With Sitewide Memorial Day Sale - 20% Off

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, makers of certified organic mattresses and bedding, launched its 2023 Memorial Day Sale today. Customers can shop the sitewide sale online (code MEMORIAL20) or in-store for 20% off and stock up on healthier sleep essentials for baby, kids and adult.

Naturepedic's organic mattresses are made with breathable organic cotton and moisture-wicking organic wool, making them ideal for the hot summer months. They provide exceptional comfort while eliminating polyurethane foam, which can make people feel hot and sweaty. The brand has also removed flame retardants, forever chemicals and toxic VOCs.

Naturepedic offers free shipping and returns and risk-free 100-night sleep trials, making switching to Safe Healthy Sleep™ as easy as a summer breeze. Favorites include:

Classic Organic Cotton Crib Mattress: The most affordable certified organic crib mattress on the market made with organic cotton, non-toxic waterproofing and allergy-friendly materials – Up to $65 off.

2-in-1 Organic Kids Mattress (Twin) – An innovative mattress perfect for potty-training, featuring a waterproof side for little ones and quilted side for bigger kids – $159 off.

EOS Classic Organic Mattress – Comfort layers can be customized on each side and swapped over time for personalized comfort and support – Up to $859 off.

Committed to organic integrity, Naturepedic ensures mattresses are certified by GOTS, MADE SAFE® and GREENGUARD® Gold, UL Formaldehyde Free validated, and listed on the Health Product Declaration® Public Repository. In its 20th anniversary year, Naturepedic continues to lead the organic mattress revolution as the only mattress manufacturer to complete the Organic Trade Association's Organic Fraud Prevention Program. 

The brand continues to grow and expand with new store openings coming this summer.

About Naturepedic:
Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect families through safer, healthier organic-based products with a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic, an EPA Green Power Partner, is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous supporter of NGOs and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

