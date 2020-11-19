Naturepedic Launches Week-Long Black Friday Sitewide Sale Starting November 20th

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, the nation's leading certified organic and nontoxic mattress and bedding manufacturer, announces its biggest Black Friday sale yet – a 20% sitewide discount plus free shipping on www.naturepedic.com, no promo code necessary.

Available November 20th through midnight on November 30th, online customers can enjoy big savings on all Naturepedic products right in time for the holidays, ranging from baby crib mattresses and accessories, kids and adult mattresses, along with Naturepedic's luxurious pillows, sheet sets, mattress toppers, protector pads, and more.

Leading the organic mattress revolution for over 15 years, all Naturepedic products are certified organic and nontoxic by GOTS and MADE SAFE, eliminate questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses, such as flame retardants, polyurethane foam, vinyl and formaldehyde, while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace.

"It's certainly been a challenging year for everyone, and as we enter the holiday season, we want to express our gratitude and appreciation for our loyal customers by launching our biggest Black Friday deal to date," comments Barry A. Cik, Founder and Technical Director of Naturepedic.

Cik adds, "At Naturepedic, we support an organic holistic lifestyle while protecting the environment, and when it comes to the safety, health and comfort of your sleep, we believe there is no room for compromise. That's why we make it our mission to always deliver unsurpassed quality, certified organic, toxin-free mattress and bedding products that you and your whole family can trust, guaranteed."

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products they bring into their homes.

