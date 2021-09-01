Naturepedic Leads the Conversation on "How to Keep Your Sleeping Baby Safe" for Baby Safety Month

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading GOTS-certified organic mattress manufacturer, Naturepedic, is kicking off September's Baby Safety month with an educational podcast on the top pregnancy-to-motherhood resource site, Baby Chick.

Launched today, the episode, "How to Keep Your Sleeping Baby Safe," features Barry A. Cik, Naturepedic's Founder, Technical Director and Board-Certified Environmental Engineer, and Nina Spears, Baby Chick's Founder and "Chick Chat" host. The duo cover key topics including the biggest risks and dangers involved with infant sleep, why breathability is an important feature in crib mattresses, as well as what to look for when purchasing a crib mattress.

Cik, who created Naturepedic after discovering most crib mattresses on the market were made with questionable chemicals and materials, outlines that the issues involved in infant sleep boil down to the widespread use of toxic chemicals, misunderstood breathability issues, and allergenic issues. He explains:

"The unfortunate reality is that most crib mattresses on the market are made with questionable chemicals and materials, particularly phthalates, which are plasticizers and can be released into the air the baby is breathing in. Other common chemicals and materials of concern include perfluorinated compounds (PFCs/PFAS), polyurethane foam, glues and adhesives, flame retardants and chemical flame barriers, and anti-microbials/pesticides."

He adds, "The bottom line is that baby products don't need to be made with these chemicals. We've shown everyone that you can make products without toxic chemicals and materials, and we're working to change the system and stop the cycle of introducing them into our homes and our families. The whole issue is not just the mattress issue, we have to change the way we think in our society, and we have to change the laws."

Cik emphasizes that in addition to this, it's important for parents to understand that while a breathable crib mattress is important, it has to be done right to truly be considered safe, "It's okay to give a baby more air with a breathable mattress, there's no argument there. However, you have to ask yourself, what exactly is it that the baby is breathing in? Not only are there chemical concerns, but if the breathable mattress is not waterproofed, which is frequently the case, then there's major hygienic concerns to think about, as well." Cik provides in-depth insight about the fine line of breathable mattress safety in the episode, explaining how Naturepedic rethought the concept when creating their breathable crib mattresses.

Another important safety issue in baby mattresses is allergenic safety. Cik warns that consumers should be weary of crib mattresses made with latex, even if it's organic latex, especially as the FDA cautions that latex may cause allergenic reactions. "Approximately 6-8% of people, including babies, are allergic to latex, so the only responsible course of action is to keep them away from it. Latex includes the use of coir (shredded coconut husks), which is always mixed with latex. For this reason, again, whether the latex is organic or not, we never use any latex in our baby and kid products."

Leading the organic mattress revolution for over 15 years, all Naturepedic products are certified organic by GOTS and certified nontoxic by MADE SAFE, eliminate questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses, such as flame retardant chemicals and chemical barriers, polyurethane foam, vinyl and formaldehyde, while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace.

"With baby safety top of mind this month, at Naturepedic, we're determined to further awareness about how parents can achieve safer, healthier sleep for their babies. We're excited to be featured on Baby Chick's popular podcast to advance these efforts," Cik adds.

To listen to the full podcast episode, head to: https://www.baby-chick.com/how-to-keep-your-sleeping-baby-safe/

