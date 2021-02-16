Naturepedic Named a Front-Runner in New Chemical Footprint Project Report Just Released by Clean Production Action

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, maker of certified organic, nontoxic mattress and bedding products, is announced as a Front-runner in the new Chemical Footprint Project (CFP) Report. The CFP seeks to advance chemical footprinting to reduce business use of hazardous chemicals, which when exposed to, can cause a range of diseases. Naturepedic was deemed a "top performer" in all aspects of proactive chemical management, as evidenced by demonstrating best practices in chemical management across the four pillars of the CFP 2020 Survey.

Led by independent, non-profit organization, Clean Production Action (CPA), the CFP 2020 Survey reveals, evaluates and benchmarks where the 33 participating companies are on their chemicals management journey beyond regulatory compliance. As noted in the report, regulatory compliance is the baseline level of performance in chemicals management, therefore, showcasing best practices in chemicals management, as Naturepedic does, goes far beyond regulatory compliance. The evaluations provide a holistic framework for how companies identify hazardous chemicals in products, packaging, manufacturing, and supply chains, and replace them with safer alternatives.

Leading the organic, nontoxic mattress revolution for over 18 years, Naturepedic was amongst seven companies in the report that scored over 80 percent of possible points, qualifying as a Front-runner. The CFP classifies these Front-runners as leaders in accountability and safer chemical alternatives, uniquely excelling to: have senior management leadership and Board level engagement in chemicals and management, publicly disclose their restricted substances list (RSL) and manufacturing RSL (MRSL), measure their chemical footprint, and invest in safer alternatives to Chemicals of High Concern (CoHCs).

Naturepedic was also recognized as a Disclosure Leader in the 2020 CFP Survey, agreeing to publicly disclose their survey responses and score, highlighting a willingness to transparently engage with stakeholders and the public on their non-toxic chemical efforts.

"We're honored to be recognized for our efforts in proactive chemical management by the new CFP 2020 Report," comments Barry A. Cik, Board-Certified Environmental Engineer, Founder, and Technical Director of Naturepedic, "At Naturepedic, we understand that reducing consumer exposure to environmental toxins in products can make a significant impact in preventing non-hereditary disease. It's what motivates us to not only be a transparent, certified, respected organic, nontoxic brand that families can trust, but to fight for massive chemical reform while transforming lives through safer, healthier sleep."

All Naturepedic mattress and bedding products are certified organic by GOTS. They are also certified non-toxic to the Made Safe standard, in addition to the Greenguard Gold and UL Formaldehyde-Free standards, and eliminate questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses, such as flame-retardant chemicals and chemical flame barriers, vinyl, formaldehyde, polyurethane foam and glues/adhesives, while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace.

For more information and media inquiries, please contact Sara White at [email protected] or 914.621.1323. To read the full report, head to: https://www.chemicalfootprint.org/results/2020-report

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

SOURCE Naturepedic

Related Links

http://www.naturepedic.com

