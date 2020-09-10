Naturepedic Partners with The Max Cure Foundation in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic is asking consumers to support the efforts of The Max Cure Foundation and multiple stakeholders, including other CAC2 members, to bring attention to the increase in childhood cancer diagnoses and prevention measures in honor of September's Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

In an effort to promote good health and cancer-free living, Naturepedic has partnered with The Max Cure Foundation to offer 20% off all products during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and is donating a portion of sales to the foundation. The Max Cure Foundation's mission is to fund research for the development of pediatric cancer drug therapies including the discovery of less toxic treatments for children with cancer, a pursuit that Naturepedic deeply believes in.

"At Naturepedic, we have thoroughly researched the safety of mattresses and how they're made because we care deeply about the safety and health of our customers. In doing so, we've discovered that the majority of conventional mattresses, baby and child mattresses included, are filled with hazardous chemicals that pose serious health risks. Typically, flexible polyurethane foams, made predominantly from petroleum, are mixed with many toxic and questionable chemicals. To worsen matters, mattresses are also made with toxic flame retardants to pass government-ordered flammability requirements. A common flame-retardant chemical is antimony, which can be carcinogenic," explains Barry A. Cik, Founder and Technical Director of Naturepedic.

Naturepedic is committed to supporting organic, nontoxic living and to reducing the prevalence of childhood cancers, actively working with The Max Cure Foundation and other organizations to push for policy reform on hazardous chemicals in household products, to raise awareness on the correlation between toxic chemical exposure and childhood cancer, and to guide parents on preventative actions they can take.

"When it comes to your children, Naturepedic believes there is no room for compromise. Fortunately, parents concerned with the carcinogenic effects of toxic chemicals can rest assured that what your kids are sleeping on contains safer, healthier, certified materials by choosing Naturepedic," comments Cik.

Use promo code CCSupport20 at checkout on www.Naturepedic.com to receive 20% off your purchase and support the cause.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of babies, children and families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices has made Naturepedic the most respected company in the industry today. Committed to MADE IN USA, they source organic cotton grown by Texas farmers, and purchase steel and innersprings from US manufacturers. All Naturepedic products are made in their own factory in Ohio and are certified by MADE SAFE, GOTS, OCS, Greenguard Gold, and FSC. Naturepedic is an EPA Green Power Partner and is also recommended by American Sustainable Business Council, Green America, 1% For The Planet, Women's Voices for the Earth, The Ecology Center, Practice Greenhealth, EWG, Sustainable Furnishings Council, Clean Production Action, Allergy Kids Foundation, Healthy Child Healthy World, Kids For Saving Earth and many others. Since its inception Naturepedic has been a consistent, generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for parents "Right to Know" about what is in the products they bring into their homes.

