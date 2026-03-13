NATURE'S MIRACLE HOLDING INC. PROVIDES INVESTOR HOTLINE

ONTARIO, Calif., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. ("Nature's Miracle" or the "Company") (OTCQB: NMHI), a leader in controlled environment agriculture, today announced that it is setting up an investor hotline at 1-800-816-3223. This replaces a previously provided number. Or email inquiries to [email protected].

About Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.

Nature's Miracle (www.Nature-Miracle.com) is a growing agriculture technology company providing equipment and services to the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") industry, including vertical farming in North America. Through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Visiontech Group, Inc. and Hydroman, Inc., Nature's Miracle provides grow lights and hydroponic products to hundreds of indoor growers. The Company also maintains a robust pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouses to meet the growing demand for fresh, local produce in North America.

Important Information About Press Release

This press release includes information about the MOU. Other than specific provisions in the MOU, the MOU deal points, including the structure of the acquisition and the consideration to be offered, among other things, are not binding. This press release is intended to show the willingness of the parties to fulfill plans that complement their businesses. A transaction is final only upon the signing of a definitive agreement.

This press release contains a phone number for the Company but may not be available 24 hours a day, have limited personnel handling such communications. The Company reserves the right not to reply to harassment type messages and threats.

This press release does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the stock of Nature's Miracle, its warrants, and its related businesses. The press release is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect to the securities of Nature's Miracle. More information can be obtained by writing directly to Nature's Miracle Holding Inc., 3281 E. Guasti Rd.#175., Ontario, CA 91761, attention Investor Information.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal U.S. securities laws with respect to the MOU and business of Nature's Miracle; other future references such as the anticipated synergies resulting from the transactions contemplated by the MOU, the services and markets of Nature's Miracle, our expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures, competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities, future plans and intentions, results, level of activities, performance, goals or achievements or other future events. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "may," "could," "will," "potential," "intend," "estimate," "should," "plan," "predict," or the negative or other variations of such statements, reflect our management's current beliefs and assumptions and are based on the information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the business and revenue prospects of Nature's Miracle may not materialize which may adversely affect the price of Nature's Miracle's securities; (ii) the occurrence of any unforeseen event that would impact continued listing of Nature's Miracle's securities on the Nasdaq exchange; (iii) changes in the competitive industries in which Nature's Miracle operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Nature's Miracle's business and changes in the combined capital structure; (iv) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations after the completion of the proposed transactions contemplated by the MOU; (v) the risk of downturns in the market and Nature's Miracle's industry including, but not limited to market prices of indoor grower's produce, transportation costs, competition with outdoor growers and demand in the consumer marketplace. For additional details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, please review our prospectus/proxy statement included in our Registration Statement on Form S-4 on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, particularly the information contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and neither Nature's Miracle assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Nature's Miracle does not give any assurance that the Company will achieve its expectations.

Non-solicitation

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the potential business combination or any other matter and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of Nature's Miracle, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

SOURCE Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.