NATURE'S MIRACLE HOLDING INC. SIGNS MOU FOR $150 MILLION EPC CONTRACT TO BUILD LARGE-SCALE INDOOR CANNABIS FACILITY IN CALIFORNIA

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. ("Nature's Miracle" or the "Company") (OTCQB: NMHI), a leader in controlled environment agriculture, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with CCBP Holding LLC ("CCBP") to provide engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") services for a large-scale indoor cannabis cultivation facility in California City, California. The total estimated EPC contract value is approximately $150 million.

The planned facility will be situated on 88.38 acres of land, featuring approximately 660,000 square feet (15 acres) of indoor greenhouse space designed for year-round cannabis cultivation. Once completed, the facility is expected to be among the largest indoor cannabis growing operations in California.

The greenhouse will utilize a fully controlled environmental system, including precise regulation of temperature, humidity, and CO₂ levels, supported by advanced indoor grow lighting. This integrated design is intended to deliver consistent, high-quality yields while maximizing operational efficiency.

Power for the facility will be supplied by an off-grid 40-megawatt photovoltaic (PV) solar generation system, integrated with a battery energy storage system ("BESS"). The renewable energy system will primarily support greenhouse supplemental lighting and environmental control systems, including HVAC and climate management. The estimated cost of electricity from the system is expected to be approximately $0.10 per kilowatt-hour.

The advanced cultivation platform is projected to achieve an estimated production cost of less than $200 per pound of cannabis, positioning the facility among the lowest-cost producers in the United States.

Nature's Miracle will serve as the primary EPC provider for the project, which is expected to be completed within 12 to 18 months.

James Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nature's Miracle, commented, "We are very pleased with the indoor growing technology and expertise contributed by Dr. Du's team. This project is designed to become a leading cannabis cultivation facility in the country and demonstrates the scalability of large-scale controlled-environment greenhouse operations. Importantly, the project is also expected to generate significant and much-needed revenue for Nature's Miracle over the next 12 to 18 months."

About Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.

Nature's Miracle (www.Nature-Miracle.com) is a growing agriculture technology company providing equipment and services to the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") industry, including vertical farming in North America. Through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Visiontech Group, Inc. and Hydroman, Inc., Nature's Miracle provides grow lights and hydroponic products to hundreds of indoor growers. The Company also maintains a robust pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouses to meet the growing demand for fresh, local produce in North America.

