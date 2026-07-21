Beloved bread brand rolls out digital cookbook featuring creative sandwich recipes from children with critical illnesses

THOMASVILLE, Ga., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Own®, the nation's No. 1 selling loaf bread brand, is launching its new "Sandwishes" campaign through its "Slice of Hope" partnership with Make-A-Wish, turning wishes into recipes to support children with critical illnesses. The initiative is an extension of the $500,000 Make-A-Wish sponsorship Nature's Own announced in 2025. Sandwishes is a multi-platform campaign featuring a digital cookbook filled with wish kids' favorite sandwich recipes, like Olivia's Bright Harvest Bacon Bite on Nature's Own Honey Wheat. Shoppers can explore recipes, recreate them at home and support Make-A-Wish with a click through a donation button on each recipe page.

Nature's Own ‘Sandwishes’ campaign brings kids’ culinary wishes to life to benefit Make-A-Wish America.

"Nature's Own is bringing wish kids' imaginations to life with 'Sandwishes' that anyone can share, recreate and enjoy," said Krystle Farlow, senior director of brand management for Nature's Own. "These recipes are not only a window into Make-A-Wish kids' imaginations, but a perfect way for parents to better understand what their kids will enjoy as well."

The integrated Sandwishes campaign is supported by a multi-platform push highlighting the wish kids' "sandwish" creations across social channels and at point of purchase to capture consumer attention online and in the aisle.

"We're grateful to Nature's Own for helping bring our wish kids' creativity to life in such a joyful, accessible way," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Through the Sandwishes campaign, families can connect with the imagination behind each wish while helping Make-A-Wish deliver hope and joy to children with critical illnesses. Partnerships like this make it possible for us to reach more children and families with the life-changing power of a wish."

The brand launched the Slice of Hope Make-A-Wish sponsorship last year, introducing in-store displays with a virtual "Well Wish Wall" where shoppers can submit their well wishes for wish kids to see. The Sandwishes campaign is the next iteration of this ongoing purpose-driven partnership.

Nature's Own recently introduced a new, simpler recipe across its entire product portfolio, and refreshed its brand look to reflect its commitment to "Real. Soft. Bread." To spread the word, the brand tapped actor and WWE superstar John Cena as the official "Breaducator." Cena is the largest wish granter in the history of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He holds the official Guinness World Record for granting over 650 wishes and is the most requested celebrity in the organization's history.

For more information about the Sandwishes campaign, visit naturesownbread.com/wish.

About Nature's Own

Upholding a commitment to quality, Nature's Own Bread emphasizes freshness and irresistibly soft texture, maintaining standards that were first introduced in 1977 by Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO), one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States. Today, Nature's Own is America's number one selling loaf bread brand - known for providing a variety of products with no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors and no high fructose corn syrup. The brand offers a delicious selection of fresh, soft variety breads, buns, rolls and more. Learn more at naturesownbread.com.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 30,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 500,000 wishes worldwide; more than 340,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

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SOURCE Nature's Own