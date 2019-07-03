Nature's Truth Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirements
Jul 03, 2019, 11:38 ET
WASHINGTON, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Natures-Truth-Recalls-Wintergreen-Essential-Oil-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Closure-Requirements
Recall Summary
Name of Product: Nature's Truth wintergreen essential oil
Hazard: The bottles are not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Remedy: Refund
Consumers should immediately place the recalled essential oil out of the reach of children and contact Nature's Truth for a full refund.
Consumer Contact:
Nature's Truth toll-free at 844-544-1030 from 8 a.m. to 12 midnight ET Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Sunday, email at customerservice@naturestruthproducts.com or online at www.naturestruthproducts.com and click on Product Safety Recall for more information.
Recall Details
Units: About 22,100
Description:
The recalled Nature's Truth wintergreen 100% pure essential oil is in a 1/2 fl. oz. (15 ml) glass amber dropper bottle. It has a black cap and a yellow, pink and green label with Nature's Truth Aromatherapy Wintergreen 100% Pure Stimulation Essential Oil printed on the front. Product number NT6446, UPC code 840093103130 and lot number 13810, 13985, 14540, 16013, 23517, 28581 or 29929 are printed on the back of the product.
Incidents/Injuries: None reported
Sold At: URM stores and independent pharmacies nationwide and online at Target.com from July 2015 through June 2018 for about $7.
Manufacturer: Nature's Truth LLC, of Ronkonkoma, N.Y.
Manufactured in: United States
Footer
About U.S. CPSC:
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.
CPSC Consumer Information Hotline
Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:
800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)
Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime
Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.
Media Contact
Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.
Phone: 301-504-7908
Spanish: 301-504-7800
Recall Number: 19-158
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Share this article