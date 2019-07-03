Nature's Truth Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirements

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Natures-Truth-Recalls-Wintergreen-Essential-Oil-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Closure-Requirements

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Nature's Truth wintergreen essential oil

Hazard: The bottles are not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately place the recalled essential oil out of the reach of children and contact Nature's Truth for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Nature's Truth toll-free at 844-544-1030 from 8 a.m. to 12 midnight ET Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Sunday, email at customerservice@naturestruthproducts.com or online at www.naturestruthproducts.com and click on Product Safety Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 22,100

Description:

The recalled Nature's Truth wintergreen 100% pure essential oil is in a 1/2 fl. oz. (15 ml) glass amber dropper bottle. It has a black cap and a yellow, pink and green label with Nature's Truth Aromatherapy Wintergreen 100% Pure Stimulation Essential Oil printed on the front. Product number NT6446, UPC code 840093103130 and lot number 13810, 13985, 14540, 16013, 23517, 28581 or 29929 are printed on the back of the product.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: URM stores and independent pharmacies nationwide and online at Target.com from July 2015 through June 2018 for about $7.

Manufacturer: Nature's Truth LLC, of Ronkonkoma, N.Y.

Manufactured in: United States

