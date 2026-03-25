NaturVet Returns to Global Pet Expo with New Innovations and Brand Ambassadors Mario & Courtney Lopez

New supplement lines for dogs and cats take center stage alongside a keynote on proactive pet health and wellness

ORLANDO, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NaturVet, a leader in pet health and wellness, will showcase some of its newest supplement innovations for dogs and cats at Global Pet Expo from March 25-27. Attendees can visit booth 4401 to explore the brand's latest Dual Action, Targeted Care and Feline Forward product lines. Celebrity brand ambassadors and devoted pet parents Mario and Courtney Lopez will also appear at the show and lead a NaturVet-sponsored keynote on the future of proactive pet health and wellness.

NaturVet introduces a range of innovative supplements for dogs and cats at Global Pet Expo in Orlando, Florida. NaturVet brand ambassadors Mario and Courtney Lopez will be moderating a NaturVet-sponsored keynote on proactive pet health and wellness.

The NaturVet keynote, "A Step Ahead: Why Proactive Pet Health and Wellness Is the Future," moderated by the Lopezes, will take place Thursday, March 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on the Spotlight Stage. Experts will discuss how supplementation supports long-term pet health, when proactive care should begin, and strategies for maintaining pets' health before challenges arise.

"Global Pet Expo is the perfect platform to introduce our latest innovations in pet health and wellness and spotlight the importance of proactive care alongside Mario and Courtney Lopez," said Geoff Granger, CEO at NaturVet. "We're excited to lead a meaningful shift in the industry as we continue to advance and redefine how pet care is delivered across all stages of a pet's life."

On display at the show will be NaturVet's newest supplement innovations, designed to support pets at every life stage and health need, including:

Dual Action Supplements for Dogs : NaturVet Dual Action soft chew supplements pair two core health priorities in one purposeful formula, simplifying proactive care without unnecessary complexity. Designed around complementary health and wellness pairings like Immunity + Longevity, Immunity + Anti-Inflammation, and Gut Health + Allergy, these 2-in-1 formulas deliver daily support that helps pet parents address multiple essential needs with a single supplement.

: NaturVet Dual Action soft chew supplements pair two core health priorities in one purposeful formula, simplifying proactive care without unnecessary complexity. Designed around complementary health and wellness pairings like Immunity + Longevity, Immunity + Anti-Inflammation, and Gut Health + Allergy, these 2-in-1 formulas deliver daily support that helps pet parents address multiple essential needs with a single supplement. Targeted Care Supplements for Dogs : NaturVet Targeted Care supplements provide proactive support for dogs with specific health and wellness needs. Formulated with high-quality ingredients and intentional solutions built around how dogs live, move, and thrive every day, the new Muscle, Beauty, and Dental soft chew supplements deliver targeted benefits that support dogs from the inside out.

: NaturVet Targeted Care supplements provide proactive support for dogs with specific health and wellness needs. Formulated with high-quality ingredients and intentional solutions built around how dogs live, move, and thrive every day, the new Muscle, Beauty, and Dental soft chew supplements deliver targeted benefits that support dogs from the inside out. Feline Forward Supplements for Cats: NaturVet Feline Forward introduces a new line of nine supplements formulated exclusively for cats. Designed to address the unique biology and behaviors of feline health, the expanded lineup delivers proactive support across joint care, digestion, skin and coat health, urinary care, seasonal allergy relief, and overall daily health and wellness.

To learn more about NaturVet and its full line of products, please visit https://naturvet.com/.

About NaturVet

With over 30 years of experience, NaturVet is a pioneer, present-day innovator and leading manufacturer of high-quality pet products designed to support the health, wellness and quality of life for pets and pet parents. Headquartered in Southern California, NaturVet produces dog, cat and equine products including all-in-one vitamins and targeted solutions for calming, digestion, allergy aids, skin and joint support. Formulated by veterinarians, NaturVet's supplements are made with the highest quality ingredients, which are sourced from trusted global suppliers and tested to meet rigorous standards by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC). For more information, visit https://naturvet.com/.

SOURCE NaturVet