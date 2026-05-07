NaturVet to Appear on National TV Series Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew

Brand ambassadors Mario and Courtney Lopez join NaturVet CEO Geoff Granger and Dr. Nina Nardi, DVM, to spotlight pet health and wellness

TEMECULA, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NaturVet, a trusted pioneer in pet health and wellness and a leading manufacturer of high-quality pet supplements for more than 30 years, will be featured on the national television series Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew, airing on Fox Business Network on May 10 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

NaturVet CEO Geoff Granger and Dr. Nina Nardi, DVM, join Dr. Drew Pinsky onstage to discuss pet health and wellness during an episode of Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew.

During the segment, NaturVet brand ambassadors Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez sit down with Dr. Drew Pinsky to discuss what proactive pet health and wellness means to their family. NaturVet CEO Geoff Granger and Dr. Nina Nardi, DVM, will also join the program, participating in an on-stage conversation where Granger highlights NaturVet's 30-year legacy, commitment to innovation, and dedication to supporting pets and their families.

"We're excited to bring NaturVet's story to a national audience and continue educating pet parents on the importance of daily health and wellness," said Granger. "This opportunity allows us to showcase not only our products, but also the veterinary-formulated innovation, care, and commitment behind everything we do."

Filmed in collaboration with Dr. Drew, the segment will spotlight NaturVet's American-made supplements, developed and manufactured in Temecula, California, and designed to support a wide range of pet health and wellness needs, from the All-In-One daily multi-vitamins and pre- and probiotics for digestion to hip and joint, allergy, immunity and calming supplements.

"Similarly to humans, pet health and wellness start with consistent, high-quality nutrition and supplementation," said Dr. Nardi. "I am proud to help pet parents better understand how to support their dogs' and cats' long-term health and wellness in simple, yet highly effective ways."

The national TV appearance brings NaturVet's mission of educating pet parents about proactive care to a broader audience while showcasing trusted, veterinarian-formulated solutions that support pets at every stage of life.

To learn more about NaturVet and their commitment to pet health and wellness, please visit NaturVet.com.

About NaturVet

With over 30 years of experience, NaturVet is a pioneer, present-day innovator and leading manufacturer of high-quality pet products designed to support the health, wellness and quality of life for pets and pet parents. Headquartered in Southern California, NaturVet produces dog, cat and equine products including all-in-one vitamins and targeted solutions for calming, digestion, allergy aids, skin and joint support. Formulated by veterinarians, NaturVet's supplements are made with the highest quality ingredients, which are sourced from trusted global suppliers and tested to meet rigorous standards by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC). For more information, visit https://naturvet.com/.

About Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew

Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew is a groundbreaking health and wellness program hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky, a board-certified physician in Internal and Addiction Medicine, as well as a renowned television host, author, and public speaker. Dr. Drew engages with a diverse range of experts, thought leaders, celebrities, and everyday people to provide viewers with practical advice, evidence-based information, and unfiltered discussions about wellness, mental health, and the importance of proactive health management. With a commitment to empowering audiences through education and open dialogue, Health Uncensored aims to explore the complex landscape of health, addresses pressing medical issues, implements better lifestyle choices, and shares the latest in medical research with candor and insight.

SOURCE NaturVet