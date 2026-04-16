NaturVet Welcomes Kristy Murphy as Chief Revenue Officer

Veteran pet industry executive to lead commercial strategy and drive growth

TEMECULA, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NaturVet, a trusted pioneer in pet health and wellness and a leading provider of high-quality pet supplements for more than 30 years, proudly announces the addition of Kristy Murphy as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As part of NaturVet's executive team, Murphy will oversee the company's commercial strategy, encompassing sales and marketing, revenue and trade strategy, customer growth, and channel expansion.

NaturVet welcomes Kristy Murphy as their new Chief Revenue Officer.

"Kristy brings a proven track record of building and scaling some of the most respected brands in the pet industry," said Geoff Granger, CEO at NaturVet. "Her expertise, strategic vision, and industry relationships will be instrumental as we continue growing the NaturVet brand."

Murphy joins NaturVet with over 20 years of pet industry leadership across specialty, club, mass, and eCommerce channels. Before joining NaturVet, she led strategy at Made by Nacho, delivering significant growth, forging strategic partnerships, and guiding the company through a successful national retail launch. She has also contributed to the success of Simply Protein for Pets, Solid Gold Pet and MARS, where she earned the distinguished MARS Tie & Scarf Club honor, a career-defining recognition for leaders who have demonstrated excellence over 10 or more years.

"I'm excited to join NaturVet and build on the brand's leadership in pet health and wellness," said Murphy. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to expand our reach and make an even greater impact on pets and their families."

Murphy will serve as an integral part of NaturVet's executive team, continuing its legacy of supporting the health, wellness, and quality of life for pets and pet parents.

To learn more about NaturVet and their commitment to pet health and wellness, please visit NaturVet.com.

About NaturVet

With over 30 years of experience, NaturVet is a pioneer, present-day innovator and leading manufacturer of high-quality pet products designed to support the health, wellness and quality of life for pets and pet parents. Headquartered in Southern California, NaturVet produces dog, cat and equine products including all-in-one vitamins and targeted solutions for calming, digestion, allergy aids, skin and joint support. Formulated by veterinarians, NaturVet's supplements are made with the highest quality ingredients, which are sourced from trusted global suppliers and tested to meet rigorous standards by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC). For more information, visit https://naturvet.com/.

SOURCE NaturVet