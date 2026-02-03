NaturVet's "Pawfect Match" Adoption Event Helps 150+ Local Pets Find Loving Homes

The pet supplement brand partnered with Second Shot, The Humane Society of Tampa Bay, and brand ambassador Mario Lopez to showcase adoptable pets

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NaturVet launched its first-ever "Pawfect Match" adoption event in December in partnership with Second Shot at The Humane Society of Tampa Bay (HSTB), helping more than 150 adoptable pets find loving homes. NaturVet donated $100 per adoption, totaling $15,000, in support of HSTB's lifesaving mission. The week-long adoption event featured professional photo sessions by Second Shot founder and professional photographer Adam Goldberg of AGoldPhoto Pet Photography. With NaturVet brand ambassador Mario Lopez stepping in for select portraits, the collaboration gave adoptable pets star-level exposure and helped to accelerate their long-awaited adoptions.

To encourage adoptions, the Second Shot initiative pairs professional photographers with shelter dogs and cats to turn routine intake photos into attention-grabbing portraits that showcase each pet's unique personality. Last year, NaturVet partnered with Second Shot to sponsor over 100 pet photographs and plans to grow this collaboration in 2026, matching even more pets across more cities with the "pawfect" home.

"Second Shot was created to help animal shelters present pets in the best possible light and ensure every pet gets a fair chance at adoption," said Goldberg. "Our photography brings out each pet's personality, and partnering with a trusted brand like NaturVet helps expand that reach, so more pets can find loving homes."

Building on the momentum of its inaugural Pawfect Match event in Tampa Bay, NaturVet is taking the initiative to two additional cities in 2026, continuing its partnership with Second Shot and brand ambassador Mario Lopez.

"Events like this demonstrate the real impact that thoughtful partnerships can have on pets and the people who love them," said Geoff Granger, CEO at NaturVet. "By combining adoption incentives, health and wellness support, and community collaboration, we're able to help more pets transition into healthy, happy homes."

About NaturVet

NaturVet is a 30-year pioneer, present-day innovator and leading manufacturer of high-quality pet products designed to support the health, wellness and quality of life for pets and pet parents. Headquartered in Southern California, NaturVet produces dog, cat and equine products, including all-in-one vitamins and targeted solutions for calming, digestion, allergy aids, skin and joint support. Formulated by veterinarians, NaturVet's supplements are made with the highest quality ingredients, which are sourced from trusted global suppliers and tested to meet rigorous standards by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC). For more information, visit https://naturvet.com/.

