Nautical Ventures Adds AIATA Boat Brand to Its Product Portfolio

Brand Portfolio Expansion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a marine technology and boating company offering premium on-water experiences across both electric and internal combustion segments, today announced that its Florida-based dealership network, Nautical Ventures Group ("Nautical Ventures"), has entered into a distributorship agreement to represent AIATA boats across the State of Florida.

The agreement establishes Nautical Ventures as the exclusive distributor for AIATA in Florida, bringing the AIATA boat brand into the largest recreational boating market in the world. With more than one million registered vessels and a strong concentration of experienced owners and offshore cruising activity, Florida represents one of the most influential markets globally for premium recreational boats and remains a key gateway for manufacturers entering the U.S. recreational boating market.

The addition of AIATA further expands the company's portfolio of premium manufacturers while reinforcing its role as a strategic launch platform for international boat builders entering the Florida market.

AIATA is developed by Anadolu Motor, part of Anadolu Group, a diversified international group with operations in 20 countries, more than 80 companies, approximately 100 production facilities, and more than 100,000 employees worldwide. According to Anadolu Group, the organization reported 2024 turnover of TRY 563.8 billion ( approximately USD $18 billion) and assets of TRY 543.7 billion ( approximately USD $17 billion) , reflecting the scale of the industrial group supporting the development of the AIATA boat brand.

The initial models expected to enter the Florida market include the Wayfinder 38 , the Sunfinder 38 , and the Sunfinder 50, placing the brand within the 35- to 50-foot segment, widely viewed as the "step-up" category where many experienced owners transition from day boats to extended cruising vessels.

AIATA approaches the adventure segment with a design philosophy centered on extending the time owners can spend on the water. Thoughtful layouts, generous onboard volume, and accommodations designed for multi-day use support a more immersive and comfortable boating experience.

Supporting this extended-use approach, the boats are engineered with strong structural integrity and carefully selected materials. Craftsmanship and construction quality become essential when vessels are intended to perform consistently over longer periods on the water.

Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine, commented:

Expanding Nautical Ventures' portfolio with manufacturers that bring a distinct philosophy and strong engineering to the market remains a cornerstone of our strategy. With 30 years of boating leadership and my two-speed world record, we are accelerating our conviction that premium, technologically advanced solutions should be accessible through our expanding retail and service network. By introducing emerging premium brands through our Florida footprint, we broaden the range of boating experiences available to customers while strengthening the long-term growth and resilience of our platform. In partnership with AIATA, a $2 billion market-cap company providing substantial financial strength, Vision Marine is positioned to redefine sophistication on the water and establish the next generation of top-tier boats that captivate the world."

Erol Termiyeci, Sales Manager U.S. for AIATA Boats, commented:

"Florida represents one of the most dynamic boating markets in the world and an ideal environment to introduce the AIATA brand. Through our partnership with Nautical Ventures, we are bringing a new approach to the adventure boating segment—one focused on extended time on the water, thoughtful onboard living spaces, and strong build quality. We believe the Florida market will respond well to boats designed not only for performance, but for owners who want to enjoy more meaningful time aboard."

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a marine technology and boating company offering premium on-water experiences across electric and internal combustion segments. Through its Nautical Ventures Group subsidiary, the Company operates a multi-location retail, marina, and service network across Florida. Vision Marine also designs and develops the E-Motion™ electric propulsion platform, a high-powered electric marine propulsion system engineered specifically for marine applications.

About Anadolu Motor

Anadolu Motor is part of Anadolu Group, a diversified international conglomerate active across multiple industries including automotive, energy, agriculture, retail, and industrial manufacturing. Anadolu Group operates in 20 countries and includes more than 80 companies, approximately 100 production facilities, and more than 100,000 employees worldwide. Anadolu Motor brings decades of engineering and manufacturing experience to the development of the AIATA boat brand.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated product introductions, brand expansion, market opportunities, and future business strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc