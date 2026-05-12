Vision Marine Technologies Announces Transaction Involving the Proposed Sale of Fort Lauderdale Property for up to US$10.0 Million as it Centralizes Retail Operations at its Anglers Marina

Real Estate Optimization / Operating Efficiency / Capital Allocation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in high-voltage marine propulsion and recreational boating solutions through a vertically integrated multi-brand retail platform, today announced that a definitive agreement has been entered into by NVFL Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of the sellers in the Company's acquisition of Nautical Ventures Group Inc. ("Nautical Ventures"), for the sale of the property located at 1400 South Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for total consideration of up to US$10.0 million. The transaction is expected to generate approximately US$5.0 million in non-dilutive liquidity to Vision Marine pursuant to its existing contractual rights and operating arrangements associated with the Nautical Ventures acquisition, while also reducing annualized operating costs by approximately US$1.2 million.

Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close prior to August 31, 2026. If the sale closes prior to August 31, 2026, the buyer will be entitled to a US$350,000 discount on the final purchase price. Following repayment of indebtedness, transaction expenses and other closing adjustments, it is expected that the transaction will provide approximately US$5.0 million of cash liquidity to Vision Marine. Management believes the transaction represents a significant step toward enhancing liquidity and improving financial flexibility without the transaction itself requiring the issuance of additional equity.

Reducing Fixed Costs While Preserving Market Coverage

The transaction is also expected to reduce annualized fixed operating costs by approximately US$1.2 million while improving the overall efficiency of Nautical Ventures' operating footprint. Nautical Ventures is expected to continue representing the same leading brands and serving the same Florida territory, with management expecting minimal disruption to customers and operations.

The transaction reflects Vision Marine's continued execution of its post-acquisition optimization strategy for Nautical Ventures, focused on streamlining operations, improving capital efficiency, and aligning its physical footprint with higher-performing locations and scalable waterfront operations.

Establishing a Scalable Waterfront Operating Hub

As previously announced, Vision Marine has secured a flagship on-the-water marina in Fort Lauderdale, Anglers Avenue Marine Center, through a long-term lease agreement, designed to serve as a centralized showroom and operational hub for Nautical Ventures. The marina spans approximately 10 acres and includes 115 slips, enabling the consolidation of multiple operating functions into a single high-capacity waterfront location.

The marina asset has historically generated approximately US$3.2 million in annual revenue through limited storage and service activity. Based on recent operating activity, however, management estimates that the marina is currently operating at an annualized revenue run-rate of approximately US$5.5 million to US$6.0 million. These estimates are based on internal management assumptions and recent operating activity and are subject to seasonal trends, customer demand, economic conditions, and other factors, and there can be no assurance that such run-rate will be achieved or maintained. Management believes the site provides a strong foundation for expanded service activity, storage revenue, on-water customer engagement, and operational consolidation.

"This transaction is expected to unlock meaningful non-dilutive liquidity while further streamlining our operating footprint," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine. "We believe the combination of lower fixed costs, a centralized waterfront operating hub, and continued integration of Nautical Ventures positions the Company to operate more efficiently while maintaining our market presence across Florida."

The Company expects that any liquidity benefits derived from the transaction, when consummated, will support general corporate purposes, working capital, debt reduction, and continued execution of its Nautical Ventures integration and optimization strategy. The allocation of proceeds may change based on the Company's evolving business needs and market conditions. The transaction is expected to further strengthen the Company's balance sheet and financial flexibility as management continues executing its operational optimization strategy.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated completion and timing of the proposed transaction involving the property located at 1400 South Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; the anticipated economic, liquidity and operational benefits to Vision Marine associated with the transaction; anticipated reductions in operating costs; expected operational efficiencies; anticipated marina revenue opportunities; and the Company's plans relating to the continued integration and optimization of Nautical Ventures. In addition, the Company is not the direct seller of the property subject to the proposed transaction and any anticipated economic benefits to the Company are dependent on contractual arrangements, related-party obligations, transaction structuring considerations and other factors, which may differ from management's current expectations.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "could," "potential," "continue," "estimate," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the proposed transaction may not close on the anticipated timeline or at all; the risk that closing conditions may not be satisfied; the possibility that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including expected liquidity improvements, cost savings, operational efficiencies or financial flexibility; risks relating to the operation and monetization of the marina asset; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing and maintain adequate liquidity; the Company's dependence on floor plan and other financing arrangements; the Company's ability to achieve and maintain profitability; risks relating to integration and execution of the Nautical Ventures business; general economic, market and industry conditions; fluctuations in consumer demand within the recreational boating industry; supply chain disruptions; inflationary pressures; tariff and trade policy uncertainties; and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+.

There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will be completed on the anticipated terms or at all, or that the anticipated benefits described herein will be realized. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc