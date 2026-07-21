Nauto and Auto Fleet Control (AFC) Partner to Bring AI-Powered Risk Prevention to German Commercial Fleets

Leading fleet risk management provider launches integrated solution with Nauto, RiskGuard, and Zurich Versicherung to help fleets reduce accidents, lower costs, and improve driver safety

MUNICH and SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nauto Inc., a leader in AI-powered safety and operations excellence for commercial vehicles, today announced a strategic partnership with Auto Fleet Control (AFC), Germany's leading provider of digital claims and risk management solutions for commercial vehicle fleets, to bring Nauto's safety platform to fleet operators across Germany.

The partnership combines AFC's established claims and risk management expertise with Nauto's AI-powered dashcam platform, creating a comprehensive ecosystem designed to help fleets prevent accidents before they happen, streamline claims management, and improve insurance outcomes. The integrated offering is further strengthened through collaboration with insurance partner Zurich Versicherung.

AFC currently serves more than 300 customers and supports risk and claims management for over 100,000 vehicles and drivers across Germany. The first large-scale deployment of the combined solution is underway with nobleglass, a nationwide provider of mobile automotive glass repair and replacement services that operates a fleet of approximately 130 vehicles.

"Fleet operators have traditionally had extensive visibility into accidents, but very limited insight into the risky driving behaviors and near-miss events that occur before a collision," said Daniele Baldino, CEO of AFC. "By integrating Nauto's AI technology into our AFC PRIME offering, we can help customers move from reactive claims management to proactive risk prevention. This represents an important step toward the future of fleet risk management."

Nauto's AI-powered safety platform analyzes driver behavior and roadway conditions to identify and address risks such as distracted driving, tailgating, harsh braking, fatigue, imminent rear end or pedestrian collisions, and more, using AI-driven coaching and warnings designed to support drivers in the moment rather than continuously monitor them. The system provides drivers with real-time coaching and alerts designed to prevent collisions before they occur.

The solution has been designed with driver privacy as a core principle. The deployment approach – helps organizations improve safety while respecting employee privacy and ensuring compliance with GDPR and applicable laws.

Unlike traditional solutions, Nauto's AI models are trained on more than 9 billion AI-processed driving kilometers, enabling the platform to detect many high-risk situations and then predict potential collisions seconds before they happen. The technology also captures and analyzes near-miss events, providing fleet operators with valuable risk insights that were previously unavailable.

"Preventing collisions requires more than simply documenting what happened after the fact," said Dr. Stefan Heck, CEO of Nauto. "By combining AFC's risk management expertise with Nauto's predictive AI, we're helping drivers recognize and avoid risks before they become incidents. Real-time alerts and in-the-moment coaching empower drivers to make safer decisions on the road, helping them get home safely each day, and helping build a stronger culture of safety across each organization."

The partnership delivers benefits across the entire fleet risk management lifecycle. AFC's AI-powered claims management tools can reduce damage assessment times from up to one week to as little as ten minutes through voice-based reporting and image-based damage analysis. The system typically achieves 90-95% accuracy in estimating repair costs for common collision, paint, and parking damage claims.

Based on deployment results, AFC estimates participating fleets could reduce accident rates by up to 20–30%. The improved risk transparency also enables more individualized insurance premium models based on actual fleet behavior data rather than traditional risk assumptions. Additionally, intelligent claims routing allows certain low-severity incidents to be allocated fleet self‑retention, meaning they are paid directly by the fleet rather than the insurer, while still being fully managed through claims handling. This reduces associated costs by up to 50% by avoiding insurance taxes and administrative expenses.

To learn more about Nauto, please visit: https://www.nauto.com/.

About Nauto, Inc.

Nauto, Inc. is a leader in AI-powered safety and operations excellence for commercial fleets. Nauto simplifies day-to-day operations by consolidating driver and fleet safety, risk, and core telematics in a driver-friendly platform. Nauto's real-time safety solution with multi-risk fusion, built upon more than 10 billion AI-processed driving kilometers, delivers superior loss reduction outcomes, and provides advanced pedestrian, bicyclist, and motorcyclist detection and collision alerting. With Nauto, fleets are able to foster a culture of performance excellence as demonstrated by reduced collisions, costs, risk, and driver training and churn. Nauto is trusted by over 1,000 fleets worldwide and customers across multiple industry verticals have seen up to an 80% collision reduction.

About Auto Fleet Control (AFC)

With over 25 years of experience, Auto Fleet Control (AFC) is Germany's leading provider of digital claims and risk management solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. AFC's core mission has always been to rethink risk management from the ground up: combining damage prevention, risk intelligence, and tailored insurance concepts into one integrated offering for fleet operators. PRIME (Predictive Risk, Insurance and Mobility Excellence) is AFC's fully integrated solution that unites digital claims management, risk management, and fleet insurance into a single, cost‑optimized package, focusing insurance cover on real risks, leveraging fleet self‑retention models, and ensuring 100% mobility with up to 30% lower fleet costs.

SOURCE Nauto