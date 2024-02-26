Nava Benefits Appoints Amy Frampton CMO to Support Company's Rapid Growth

News provided by

Nava Benefits

26 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nava Benefits, a modern benefits brokerage focused on making great benefits easy for growing employers, announced today that it has named Amy Frampton its new Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Frampton will oversee all marketing efforts in support of Nava's strategic growth plan, including demand gen strategy, corporate communications, and public relations. Frampton brings two decades of marketing leadership experience to Nava, including senior positions at BambooHR, Smartsheet, NoFraud, Vulcan, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Microsoft.

"At Nava we're committed to radically improving the benefits experience for HR teams and their employees," stated Brandon Weber, CEO of Nava Benefits. "Amy is the perfect person to help Nava scale to its next stage of growth. She knows how to build and scale marketing organizations, understands the needs of the HR audience and is passionately aligned with our mission. I couldn't imagine a better marketing leader to bring our message to the broader market and accelerate our impact."

"I'm thrilled to support Nava in its mission to fix healthcare in this country," said Frampton. "Nava is serving a critical need, making benefits easier for companies and their employees. While Nava has already made a lot of progress, I look forward to working with Brandon and the team to make even greater inroads towards the company's mission." 

Frampton's hiring comes on the heels of Nava's biggest revenue year to date, during which it nearly tripled its client base. Over the past year, the company has also continued to strengthen its bench of benefits strategy experts, onboarding senior producers and service leaders from Gallagher, Mercer, Burnham, MMA, and other leading brokerage firms. In June, Ed Ligonde joined Nava as Partner and Jamie Meyer as Director of Client Engagement, as part of Nava's acquisition of NBG, an award-winning brokerage based in Southern California. 

About Nava Benefits
Nava is one of the fastest growing benefits brokerages in America and the first to fuse innovative technology with deep benefits expertise to make great benefits easy for growing businesses. Through delivering a better renewal strategy, benefits back-office support, and modern member support, employers turn to Nava to lower costs, delight employees, and augment HR teams. Driven by a mission to fix healthcare, Nava is proud to be recognized as part of Inc's Power Partner 2023 list as well as the 2024 New York Digital Health 100 (DH100). For more information, visit www.navabenefits.com.

Press contact: press@navabenefits.com

SOURCE Nava Benefits

Also from this source

Nava Benefits Named to the New York Digital Health 100 by Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Nava Benefits Named to the New York Digital Health 100 by Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Nava Benefits today announced that it has been named to the 2024 New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), a recognition that highlights the most exciting ...
Nava Benefits ramps up tri-state presence with appointment of Marshall Feigenbaum

Nava Benefits ramps up tri-state presence with appointment of Marshall Feigenbaum

Nava Benefits, a modern benefits brokerage focused on making great benefits easy for growing employers, today announced that benefits strategy...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.