Nava Benefits Appoints Amy Frampton CMO to Support Company's Rapid Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nava Benefits, a modern benefits brokerage focused on making great benefits easy for growing employers, announced today that it has named Amy Frampton its new Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Frampton will oversee all marketing efforts in support of Nava's strategic growth plan, including demand gen strategy, corporate communications, and public relations. Frampton brings two decades of marketing leadership experience to Nava, including senior positions at BambooHR, Smartsheet, NoFraud, Vulcan, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Microsoft.

"At Nava we're committed to radically improving the benefits experience for HR teams and their employees," stated Brandon Weber, CEO of Nava Benefits. "Amy is the perfect person to help Nava scale to its next stage of growth. She knows how to build and scale marketing organizations, understands the needs of the HR audience and is passionately aligned with our mission. I couldn't imagine a better marketing leader to bring our message to the broader market and accelerate our impact."

"I'm thrilled to support Nava in its mission to fix healthcare in this country," said Frampton. "Nava is serving a critical need, making benefits easier for companies and their employees. While Nava has already made a lot of progress, I look forward to working with Brandon and the team to make even greater inroads towards the company's mission."

Frampton's hiring comes on the heels of Nava's biggest revenue year to date, during which it nearly tripled its client base. Over the past year, the company has also continued to strengthen its bench of benefits strategy experts, onboarding senior producers and service leaders from Gallagher, Mercer, Burnham, MMA, and other leading brokerage firms. In June, Ed Ligonde joined Nava as Partner and Jamie Meyer as Director of Client Engagement, as part of Nava's acquisition of NBG , an award-winning brokerage based in Southern California.

About Nava Benefits

Nava is one of the fastest growing benefits brokerages in America and the first to fuse innovative technology with deep benefits expertise to make great benefits easy for growing businesses. Through delivering a better renewal strategy, benefits back-office support, and modern member support, employers turn to Nava to lower costs, delight employees, and augment HR teams. Driven by a mission to fix healthcare, Nava is proud to be recognized as part of Inc's Power Partner 2023 list as well as the 2024 New York Digital Health 100 (DH100). For more information, visit www.navabenefits.com .

