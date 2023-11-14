Nava Benefits ramps up tri-state presence with appointment of Marshall Feigenbaum

Feigenbaum brings over two decades of health insurance experience to the company

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nava Benefits, a modern benefits brokerage focused on making great benefits easy for growing employers, today announced that benefits strategy expert, Marshall Feigenbaum, has joined the Partner team. His appointment expands Nava's presence in the New York metropolitan area and underscores the brokerage's commitment to improving the benefits experience for employers of all sizes. Marshall will utilize his healthcare and benefits expertise to lower the cost of care for employers, remove complexity in benefits administration for HR leaders, and reduce friction in the healthcare journey for employees. His appointment comes near the end of an exciting year for the company, which has seen 3x growth in the number of employees served by Nava.

"We're thrilled that Marshall is joining Nava," stated Bryan Davis, National Practice Leader at Nava. "It was apparent to me from our earliest discussions that Marshall shares our passion for fixing healthcare. Over the course of his two-decade career, he has consistently helped clients design creative, alternative funding strategies that maximize employee wellness while minimizing costs for employers. Marshall will be an invaluable partner for our clients and a great addition to our team."

Marshall joins Nava from USI Insurance Services where he served as Vice President and Employee Benefits Consultant. Throughout his 22-year career in employee benefits - which includes having founded Insurance Consulting Services as well as holding senior sales roles at Corporate Synergies Group and Gallagher - Marshall has worked closely with HR to design modern benefits plans that meet the needs of employees and align with organizational objectives.

"I chose to leave a traditional brokerage and join Nava because Nava's mission aligns with my personal mission of driving down the cost of healthcare," stated Marshall. "Nava is also the only firm investing heavily in technology to support HR teams as well as members directly. And, the results are there: the company is clearly scaling fast and demonstrating a lot of impact for employers. I'm excited to work with Nava's clients to help them get off the proverbial hamster wheel of continually paying more than they should for healthcare."

Throughout 2023, Nava has continued to strengthen its bench of benefits strategy experts which includes the appointment of Chris Caffey and Geoff Sheffield to the Nava Partner Team. In June, Ed Ligonde joined Nava as Partner and Jamie Meyer as Director of Client Engagement, as part of Nava's acquisition of NBG , an award-winning brokerage based in Southern California.

About Nava Benefits

Nava is the industry's leading benefits brokerage to fuse innovative technology and benefits expertise to make great benefits easy for growing businesses. Through delivering a better renewal strategy, benefits back-office support, and modern member support, employers turn to Nava to lower costs, delight employees, and augment HR teams. Driven by a mission to fix healthcare, Nava is proud to be selected an Inc 2023 "Power Partner," reviewed as the industry's top-rated broker at G2, and named to the Inc Best Workplaces list for 2022. For more information, visit www.navabenefits.com.

