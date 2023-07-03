Naval Communication Market worth $4.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for naval communication market is estimated to be USD 3.3 billion in 2023 and expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. One major driver of the naval communication market is the increasing focus on maritime security and the need for advanced communication capabilities to support naval operations.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=169952427

Browse in-depth TOC on "Naval Communication Market"

200 – Tables

55 – Figures

210 – Pages

Naval Communication Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $3.3 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $4.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Platform, System Technology, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Cybersecurity risks Key Market Opportunities Adoption of 5G technology Key Market Drivers Increasing geopolitical tensions and defense budgets



The rising geopolitical tensions, territorial disputes, and evolving security threats drive the demand for robust communication systems that enhance situational awareness, interoperability, and command and control capabilities. Additionally, the growing emphasis on naval modernization programs and the deployment of advanced sensor systems and unmanned platforms further fuel the demand for integrated communication solutions. Technological advancements, Defense budgets of nations, and the pursuit of naval power projection also contribute to driving the market forward.

The naval satcom systems segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The naval satcom system is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR in the naval communication industry. Naval forces rely on satcom systems for secure and reliable communication, data exchange, and real-time information sharing. The increasing demand for maritime surveillance, remote sensing, and intelligence gathering drives the need for enhanced satcom capabilities. The ability to establish long-range and beyond-line-of-sight communication links using satellites is crucial for naval operations in remote or geographically dispersed areas.

The ships segment is projected to dominate the naval communication market by platform. The ships segment is expected to witness a highest CAGR in the naval communication market. Ships serve as vital platforms for naval operations, necessitating robust communication systems. The increasing focus on maritime security, naval modernization programs, and the need for enhanced operational capabilities drive the demand for advanced communication solutions in the ships segment. Ships require reliable and seamless communication for coordination, command, and control purposes. With the deployment of advanced sensor systems, unmanned platforms, and surveillance equipment on naval ships, there is a growing requirement for integrated communication solutions that support efficient information exchange. These factors contribute to the anticipated high CAGR in the ships segment of the naval communication market.

The command-and-control segment of the naval communication market by application is projected to dominate the market. Command and control systems are crucial for effective coordination, situational awareness, and decision-making in naval operations. As the complexity of naval missions increases, there is a growing demand for advanced command and control solutions. Naval forces require integrated communication systems that can handle diverse data, voice communication, and video feeds from multiple platforms and sensors. Command and control systems enable centralized command centres to monitor and manage the battlefield, disseminate critical information, and provide actionable intelligence to operational units.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=169952427

North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

The naval communication market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is poised to have the largest market share in the naval communication market. The region's dominance can be attributed to several factors, including the presence of major Defense contractors, advanced naval capabilities, and significant Defense budgets. The United States, in particular, holds a strong position in the market, driven by its robust naval force and technological advancements in the Defense sector. The country allocates substantial resources to naval modernization programs and the development of advanced communication systems for its naval fleet. Companies such as General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin, headquartered in North America, contribute to the region's market leadership.

Major players operating in the naval communication companies are Honeywell International Inc. (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), BAE Systems plc (UK), and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel) among others are some of the market players.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=169952427

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Tactical Communication Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Application (Command & Control, ISR, Communication, Combat), Platform (Ground, Airborne, Naval, Unmanned Systems), Type (Soldier Radios, Manpacks, VIC, HCDR), Frequency, Technology, Point of Sale, Region - Forecast to 2027

Military Radars Market by Component (Transmitter, Digital Signal Processor), Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne, Space), Technology (SDR, Quantum, Conventional), Waveform (FMCW, Doppler), Application, Type, Frequency Band & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Military Antenna Market by Component (Reflectors, Feed Horn, Feed Networks, Low Noise Block Converter (LNB)), Frequency Band (HF, VHF, UHF SHF, AND EHF), End Use (OEM and Aftermarket), Type, Application, Platform and Region (2021-2026)

C4ISR Market by Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval, Space), Solution (Hardware, Application Software, Services), Application, End User (Defense & Space, Homeland Security, Commercial), Installation and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Surveillance Radars Market by Application (Commercial, National Security, Defense & Space), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Frequency Band (HF, UHF & VHF; L; S; C; X; Ku; Ka; Multi-bands), Dimension, Component, Region (2020-2025)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/naval-communication-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/naval-communication.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets