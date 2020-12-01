NAVC Launches its Inaugural Veterinary Hospital Design Virtual Seminar

"Creating the right environment within the veterinary hospital can decrease stress, increase practice productivity and enhance the overall veterinary visit for pets, their humans and the veterinary staff," said Dana Varble, DVM and NAVC Chief Veterinary Officer. "While some of the changes in hospital design and construction today are COVID-19 driven, many others are based on accommodating advances in animal medicine and treatment. All reflect a commitment to building a space that enables veterinary professionals to deliver the highest quality care possible for our pets."

The NAVC Hospital Design program will offer 24 sessions including:

Stay Ahead with Emerging Design Trends. Melanie Friedman, LEED AP, NCARB, ALA, will present:

Melanie Friedman, LEED AP, NCARB, ALA, will present: Exterior, private exam room access to allow for immediate social distancing and long-term benefits of separating breeds or stressed animals.



Better use of space: smaller consulting rooms or "nurses' nook" for vaccines, consults, acupuncture and holistic medicine can free up more space for larger surgical suites and recovery areas; multi-functional rooms for CE courses, water treadmills or puppy training classes.

Designing for the Human-Animal Bond . Kelly Rayon, DVM, will present:

. Kelly Rayon, DVM, will present: Environmental design ideas to foster the human-animal bond and promote wellbeing even during the most critical situations.



The importance of easy access to and around the veterinary hospital, especially for older clients.



Outdoor waiting areas and exam room concepts that create a calming environment for pets and their owners.



The impact lighting has on lowering stress and creating natural circadian rhythm for recovering pets staying overnight.

Safety and Security. Through various sessions, attendees can learn everything from protecting patient records to finding the best options in flooring that are slip-resistant, environmentally friendly and can handle a heavy daily dose of disinfectants.

Through various sessions, attendees can learn everything from protecting patient records to finding the best options in flooring that are slip-resistant, environmentally friendly and can handle a heavy daily dose of disinfectants. Other topics include: Budgeting to help with construction planning; case studies on new hospital builds and boarding facilities; and a panel with those who have successfully completed a renovation project or new hospital build.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and network with speakers during interactive panels and a virtual happy hour Saturday. All virtual sessions will be available OnDemand through Sunday, December 13.

The NAVC has offered a Hospital Design program for more than a decade in conjunction with its annual Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX). To help veterinary professionals meet end-of-year CE requirements, the NAVC is offering the program virtually in December. For more information on the NAVC Hospital Design weekend, and to register for free, visit https://navc.com/events/navc-virtual-hospital-design/ .

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/ .

SOURCE North American Veterinary Community

Related Links

navc.com

