NAVC To Host First Annual Global Veterinary Nurse Virtual Summit October 16 - 17

Level Up: Veterinary Nurses & Technicians provides veterinary nurses and technicians with a high-quality, complimentary virtual CE event in association with Veterinary Technician Appreciation Week. Each year, education sessions and sponsorship opportunities will be centered around a theme based on feedback from readers of the industry-leading publication, Today's Veterinary Nurse, published by the NAVC. This year's theme is Patient Advocacy, which supports the unique role veterinary nurses and technicians play as advocates for patient health to their owners, veterinarians, and practice managers. Topics include patient advocacy, behavior, anesthesia and pain management, emergency critical care, and well-being. Veterinary nurses and technicians will receive up to six hours of Continuing Education over two days through the NAVC's online learning platform, VetFolio.com.

"The NAVC has truly distinguished itself in its support for veterinary nurses and technicians. I'm so proud of the leadership role it continues to take to advocate for veterinary nurses and technicians everywhere," said Paige Allen, MS, Registered Veterinary Technician and Assistant Director of Academic Advising and Recruitment for the Veterinary Nursing Program at Purdue University, College of Veterinary Medicine and NAVC Board President.

The Level Up virtual series is part of NAVC Virtual XP, launched earlier this year. Through NAVC Virtual XP, the NAVC provides a comprehensive portfolio of virtual learning and events customized to individual learning preferences. Virtual XP complements the NAVC's industry-leading in-person events and includes interactive virtual summits, live webinars and the microlearning videos series VetFolio Bytes.

