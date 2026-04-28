NAVEE Products Awarded Dual TÜV Rheinland Certifications for Superior Global Performance

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a recent pan-European launch event at Motorworld Munich, NAVEE's UT5 Max e-scooter secured dual certifications—High Reliability and High Shock Absorption—from TÜV Rheinland. By setting a new benchmark for smart outdoor mobility, NAVEE further underscores its technological prowess in the global smart manufacturing landscape.

As a TÜV Rheinland-certified e-scooter, the NAVEE UT5 Max has earned both High Reliability and High Shock Absorption certifications, demonstrating it has passed rigorous tests covering braking, acceleration, and performance on uneven terrain. By benchmarking its core capabilities against the highest international standards, the product effectively bridges the gap between "on-paper specifications" and "real-world performance", giving users complete confidence in its true reliability.

The superior performance of the NAVEE UT5 Max is anchored by a trio of proprietary technologies. The NavUltrange long-range technology system optimizes the trifecta of energy supply, utilization, and riding resistance. By doing so, it delivers a real-world range over 20% greater than competitors with identical battery capacities, without compromising power or safety. In addition, NavMaxEffex, a tri-system coordination technology integrating the battery, motor, and electronic control system, improves transmission efficiency and reduces energy loss, ensuring that each unit of energy translates into more effective driving range. Completing this ecosystem, NavRollery high-efficiency tires further reduce rolling resistance while ensuring safety and durability, boosting the total range by an additional 10%. Together, these technologies deliver longer range, improved energy efficiency, and a more reliable riding experience.

Built on this integrated architecture, the NAVEE UT5 Max is positioned as a smart flagship, gaining strong market traction since launch. In terms of performance, the UT5 Max delivers dynamic acceleration and exceptional gradeability, powered by a high-performance motor with a 2400W peak output, and a maximum climbing capacity of 39%. The riding experience is equally refined: featuring an advanced high-speed stability control system, adjustable dual hydraulic suspension, and 12-inch self-healing tubeless tires, the scooter maintains precise handling and a comfortable ride across uneven terrain and at higher speeds, while balancing safety, performance, and craftsmanship.

As green mobility advances across Europe, demand for safety, reliability, and comfort continues to rise. The UT5 Max's dual TÜV Rheinland certifications underscore NAVEE's technical strength, offering a more trusted mobility choice worldwide. Moving forward, NAVEE will continue to drive innovation in smart outdoor mobility, working with leading institutions such as TÜV Rheinland to deliver high-performance e-scooters for safer, more efficient, and comfortable mobility.

SOURCE NAVEE