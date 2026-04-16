NAVEE Recognized 1 Platinum and 5 Gold at MUSE Design Awards

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The MUSE Design Awards, one of the world's most prestigious international accolades for creative design, has officially announced its latest winners. Global smart outdoor mobility brand NAVEE is proud to announce a major milestone: it has been awarded one Platinum Award and five Gold Awards. The NAVEE ST5 scooter received the competition's highest honor, the Platinum Award. Meanwhile, three models from the NAVEE scooter lineup—the UT5, NT5, and XT5—each earned Gold Awards. Additionally, NAVEE's Eagle F1 and Eagle L1 golf trolley series also took home Gold Awards.

NAVEE’s ST5, UT5, NT5, XT5 and Eagle F1 & Eagle L1 Golf Caddies Listed as Winners at the ​2026 MUSE Design Awards​

Hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the MUSE Design Awards are among the most prestigious honors in global creative design, with entries from over 100 countries each year. The Platinum Award represents the highest distinction, recognizing designs that excel in aesthetics, innovation, functionality, and real-world user value. NAVEE's one Platinum and five Gold Awards underscore the strength of its design, product quality, and innovation, as recognized by an international panel of expert judges.

Award-Winning Product Highlights

ST5 (Platinum)—ST5 combines sporty styling with premium craftsmanship in a sleek black-and-gold finish.

UT5 (Gold) —UT5 brings supercar-inspired design to everyday mobility.

NT5 (Gold) —NT5 serves as both an extension of the rider's personal style and a dependable partner for urban exploration.

XT5 (Gold) —XT5 combines rugged design with practical features for durable, comfortable, versatile exploration.

Eagle F1 (Gold) —Eagle F1 features a sleek, high-visibility design and intuitive touchscreen control.

Eagle L1 (Gold) —Eagle L1 is a high-end electric golf bag cart designed for seasoned players who value quality and convenience.

By integrating industrial design, intelligent technology, and real-world user scenarios, NAVEE is building a comprehensive ecosystem spanning urban commuting, outdoor exploration, premium leisure, and golf applications. From R&D to manufacturing, the company maintains high standards in quality, performance, and design to deliver smarter, more reliable mobility solutions worldwide.

Looking ahead, NAVEE is expected to continue advancing innovation through world-class design and cutting-edge technology, further strengthening its position in the global smart outdoor mobility market.

SOURCE NAVEE