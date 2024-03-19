NAVEE Unveils Strategic Partnerships with Drover AI and KNOT at the Autonomy Mobility World Expo 2024

PARIS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVEE, an emerging leader in the sharing e-scooter and e-bike industry, is set to showcase its latest products at the Autonomy Mobility World Expo 2024 in Paris from March 20-21. Renowned for highlighting sustainable urban transportation innovations, the expo provides the perfect stage for NAVEE to reveal its strategic partnerships with Drover AI, renowned for its AI-powered mobility technologies, and KNOT Charging Pile, a front-runner in electric vehicle charging solutions.

The products set to be showcased at the Autonomy Mobility World Expo 2024. From left to right: D1 Pro, S1, C1.

This partnership heralds a new era in urban transportation, emphasizing NAVEE's commitment to enhancing the urban mobility landscape through innovation, sustainability, and smart technology integration. The partnership also enables NAVEE to leverage Drover AI's cutting-edge computer vision to elevate the intelligence, safety, and user experience of its E-scooters.

The NAVEE partnership allows Drover to strategically shift focus from hardware to software, eliminating developmental complexities and costs. This enables concentration on its core competency – software development, particularly innovating Advanced Rider Assistance Services (ARAS) for 2 and 3-wheeled vehicles.

Furthermore, NAVEE's partnership with KNOT highlights its commitment to addressing a critical obstacle in electric vehicle adoption - the need for dependable and accessible charging infrastructure.

Docking station-based e-scooter and e-bike systems offer significant advantages over free-floating models, including:

Cost Efficiency in Charging: Docking stations eliminate the need for manual recharging, redirecting funds towards other operational improvements.

Clutter Reduction: Designated docking areas prevent the accumulation of e-scooters on sidewalks, enhancing urban aesthetics and walkability.

Enhanced Security: The integration of locking mechanisms at docking stations significantly mitigates risks of vandalism and theft.

Municipal Appeal: Docking stations address common municipal concerns around disorder, security, and regulation of shared scooter services, making them a preferred choice for city planning and governance.

The partnerships with Drover AI and KNOT not only refine NAVEE's e-scooter and e-bike offerings but also contribute to a more sustainable, efficient, and connected urban mobility ecosystem.

NAVEE's sharing e-bike S1 is now seamlessly integrated with KNOT docking stations, and the e-bike C1 and e-scooter D1 will be joining the lineup in the upcoming days.

About NAVEE:

NAVEE is a micro-mobility solution provider specializing in the R&D, production, and distribution of e-scooters and e-bikes.

To learn more, visit: https://naveetech.com/commercial/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2360383/1.jpg