NAVER D2SF Invests in Physical AI Startup 'Khameleon'

Developing housekeeping-focused robots for North American hotels, capable of ultra-low-latency control across diverse network environments

Verified market demand in the U.S. and China; restroom-cleaning prototype to begin on-site testing in Q2 2026

Founding team brings extensive experience in computer vision, robot control, and teleoperation from Tesla, Apple, Meta, and Bear Robotics

SEONGNAM, South Korea, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVER D2SF, NAVER's in-house corporate venture arm, has invested in Khameleon (CEO, Donghoon Lee), a physical AI startup tackling challenges in highly specialized, real-world environments. This pre-seed round marks Khameleon's first funding round since its founding, with participation from NAVER D2SF, Base Ventures, Mashup Ventures, The Ventures, and Schmidt Ventures, as well as institutional investors from the United States and the United Kingdom.

Khameleon is developing robots designed for housekeeping tasks in North American hotels. The hotel industry in the region faces severe labor shortages and rising wages, creating strong demand for automation. Housekeeping in particular is affected by annual turnover rates of 70–80%, compelling hotels to raise wages significantly year over year simply to attract and retain workers. However, the complexity and high-quality standards of hotel housekeeping have proven difficult for existing commercial robot solutions to meet.

Khameleon has designed versatile hardware capable of handling everything from restroom cleaning to full-scope housekeeping, and has built an infrastructure that enables ultra-low-latency control across diverse network environments. Having validated market demand in both the U.S. and China, the company has already secured a pipeline of prospective customers. A restroom-cleaning prototype is set to begin on-site testing in Q2 2026, with plans to gradually expand its capabilities to cover all housekeeping tasks.

Khameleon's founding team, led by CEO Donghoon Lee, brings extensive expertise in computer vision, robot control, and teleoperation from Tesla, Apple, Meta, and Bear Robotics. The team has also participated in large-scale robotics projects — including the mass production of over 20,000 robots — giving them rare depth in both robotics development and commercialization.

Donghoon Lee, CEO of Khameleon, said, "Cleaning is a universal necessity, yet core tasks like restroom cleaning and housekeeping remain largely manual — and that's exactly the problem Khameleon is here to solve. With this investment, we will accelerate our on-site testing in North American hotels, grow our team, and expand partnerships with global customers."

Yang Sang-hwan, Head of NAVER D2SF, stated, "Khameleon combines deep technical expertise with hands-on field experience, positioning the team to solve real-world hotel challenges and demonstrate the value of physical AI." He added, "NAVER D2SF will continue to invest in startups that leverage their unique strengths to rapidly build success and write a new playbook for physical AI."

