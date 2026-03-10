NAVER D2SF Invests in Anyware Robotics, a Physical AI Startup Starting from Logistics Automation

Focused on automating labor-intensive tasks including truck unloading and palletizing

Strategic partnerships with industry titans like FANUC and Saddle Creek

Led by veterans with extensive expertise in Physical AI R&D and commercialization

SEOUL, South Korea, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVER D2SF, the corporate venture capital arm of NAVER, has invested in Anyware Robotics, a robotics startup solving real-world industrial challenges through advanced physical AI, starting from logistic scenarios. Anyware Robotics develops robots designed to autonomously perform demanding material handling operations — including truck unloading, pallet stacking, and package handling — with exceptional speed, safety, and adaptability.

Manual unloading in logistics centers is one of the most physically demanding and hazardous tasks, exacerbating persistent labor shortages. While automation demand is high, the variability of on-site logistics environments has made it difficult for robots to deliver tangible results. Anyware Robotics addresses this with robots trained on real-world data to optimize performance across complex logistics environments. Its systems combine robust mechanical design and intelligent software to enable a single robot to handle multiple use cases, offering scalability and cost efficiency to logistics operations.

The company has proven its technological efficacy through partnerships with global leaders such as FANUC and Saddle Creek Logistics, significantly improving operational safety and efficiency without necessitating modifications to existing infrastructure.

Founded in 2023, Anyware Robotics is led by a team of robotics industry veterans with deep research backgrounds in mechanical engineering and imitation learning, credited with a collective portfolio of over 100 academic publications. The founders also bring field-proven experience from top robotics companies including FANUC, Amazon Robotics, and GreyOrange.

NAVER D2SF plans to continue expanding its investments across all layers of physical AI — from perception and computation to control. The firm focuses on startups like Anyware Robotics that demonstrate the real value of physical AI by solving real-world challenges, helping them drive long-term competitiveness in their respective fields.

About NAVER D2SF

NAVER D2SF is NAVER's in-house corporate venture arm, supporting sustainable growth by collaborating with startups. Founded in 1999, NAVER has maintained its position as Korea's leading search engine for over 20 years and operates across commerce, content, fintech, and cloud services. Under the technological vision of D2 (For Developers, By Developers), NAVER is actively developing new technologies and global partnerships to grow as a leading tech company.

To learn more, visit https://d2sf.naver.com

SOURCE NAVER