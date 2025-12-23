NAVER D2SF-Backed Startups Participate in "CES 2026"

Five teams won CES Innovation Awards, including one Best of Innovation Award and three double Innovation Award winners

Proving technological capabilities on the global stage across diverse sectors, including mobility, vertical AI, and healthcare

Over 80% of portfolio companies targeting global markets, strengthening NAVER D2SF's role as a launchpad for Korean startups

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight startups backed by NAVER D2SF are participating in "CES 2026," the world's largest IT and consumer electronics exhibition. Most have already been recognized for their technological capabilities and growth potential in global markets. Through CES 2026, they are expected to further demonstrate their competitiveness in broader markets while expanding partnerships and business opportunities.

The eight NAVER D2SF portfolio companies participating in CES 2026 are SEVENPOINTONE, Vueron Technology, whereable.ai, Kristin Company, GaudioLab, RebuilderAI, GenGenAI, and STUDIO LAB, spanning diverse sectors, including mobility, vertical AI, and healthcare. Among them, Gaudio Lab, RebuilderAI, and whereable.ai each won two CES 2026 "Innovation Awards," while STUDIO LAB received the "Best of Innovation Award," earning recognition for both technological excellence and market potential.

SEVENPOINTONE, actively expanding in the North American healthcare market, will participate alongside major US institutions to showcase "AlzWIN," a solution that measures brain health through a one-minute voice test, and "Sally," an AI-powered health management app. In the AI sector, GenGenAI will introduce "GenGenSense," which extends its synthetic data generation technology to multisensor environments, and exhibit use cases demonstrating how its latest synthetic data and AI performance improvements are applied across mobility, defense, and security.

In the mobility and robotics sectors, Vueron Technology will present "VueX," the world's first integrated LiDAR AI platform that streamlines the entire workflow from data collection and labeling to model training and device deployment. whereable.ai will showcase "linq," a passenger shuttle for large indoor spaces featuring end-to-end mapless autonomous driving technology. STUDIOLAB plans to demonstrate "GENCY PB," its Best of Innovation Award-winning robotics-based automated photography solution.

Startups making strides in vertical AI will also take part. Kristin Company will display "ShoeCatch," an all-in-one AI solution that handles footwear design through manufacturing from just a shoe concept input. RebuilderAI, a 3D modeling technology startup, will unveil "VRING:ON," a design AI solution that automatically generates everything from product design to manufacturing data using 3D generative AI.

Audio technology startup Gaudio Lab won two Innovation Awards with "Gaudio Studio Pro." Built on AI technology that automatically separates, removes, or replaces audio elements such as dialogue, sound effects, and music, the solution enables content reproduction for global broadcast distribution and helps address copyright-related issues.

Meanwhile, NAVER is expanding its investment and networking activities, primarily in North America, to support Korean entrepreneurs and startups as they enter global markets. In June, the company launched NAVER Ventures to discover promising local startups and drive the global expansion of Korean startups. On December 2, NAVER hosted a networking event in Silicon Valley with the Korea Investment Corporation (KIC) for Korean entrepreneurs preparing to enter the North American market, sharing investment strategies and business expansion insights with local venture capitalists.

Yang Sang-hwan, Head of NAVER D2SF, stated, "With over 80% of our portfolio targeting or preparing for global business, the role of comprehensive support that delivers substantial value to startups is becoming increasingly important." He added, "NAVER will continue to organically strengthen local networks, investment, and business development linkages to provide multifaceted support for Korean startups expanding overseas."

