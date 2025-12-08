Navigate Appoints James Katz, MD and Caroline Watson, MD to Medical Advisory Board as Company Accelerates New Approach to Cataract Patient Education

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate announced today that James Katz, MD and Caroline Watson, MD have joined its Medical Advisory Board. Their appointment strengthens Navigate's efforts to help cataract surgeons grow their practices by moving lifestyle vision education earlier in the patient journey.

Navigate's model uses trained human navigators to educate patients before their consultation, giving them clarity about their options and allowing surgeons to have more focused, productive clinical conversations.

James Katz, MD, a leader in cataract, cornea, and refractive surgery at The Midwest Center for Sight, brings extensive experience with advanced cataract technologies and patient decision-making. "Navigate brings structure and clarity to an area where patients often feel overwhelmed," said Dr. Katz. "I'm pleased to support this work."

Caroline Watson, MD, a fellowship-trained cataract and refractive surgeon, adds expertise in premium lens surgery and patient-centered care. "Patients feel more confident when they understand their choices ahead of time," said Dr. Watson. "Navigate helps create that confidence."

Dr. Katz and Dr. Watson will advise Navigate on clinical best practices and patient-experience strategies as the company expands its platform across U.S. cataract practices.

"Their insight will help us support surgeons who want to improve the patient experience and grow their practices," said Joel Gaslin, President & CEO of Navigate.

About Navigate

Navigate helps cataract surgeons grow their practices by shifting patient education earlier in the journey. Human Navigators — acting as an extension of the practice — call patients before their appointments to explain the procedure, review lifestyle lens options, and answer questions solely as directed by the surgeon. This ensures consistency, preserves clinical alignment, and creates confident patients, smoother clinic days, and stronger adoption of advanced technologies.

