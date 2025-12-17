Navigate Patient Solutions and Glacial Multimedia Announce Exclusive Marketing Partnership to Accelerate Practice Growth for Cataract Surgeons

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate Patient Solutions and Glacial Multimedia today announced an exclusive marketing partnership designed to reshape how cataract surgeons attract, activate, and educate patients. The collaboration brings together Glacial's industry-leading digital marketing capabilities with Navigate's human-guided patient education platform, creating a unified pathway for practice growth that starts long before a patient walks through the door.

As part of the agreement, Michael Dobkowski, Founder of Glacial Multimedia, will join Navigate's Board of Directors, and Joel Gaslin, President & CEO of Navigate, will join Glacial's Board, strengthening alignment between the two companies and ensuring deep strategic collaboration.

A Shared Vision: Build a Platform That Works for Surgeons — and Their Patients

Navigate's vision is to create the first truly integrated patient-education platform in ophthalmology — one that helps surgeons activate interest, educate patients with clarity, and motivate them to choose the vision they want.

By adding Glacial as its exclusive marketing partner, Navigate extends that platform across the entire patient journey, from the first online search to the post-consultation decision. Glacial's digital expertise ensures practices attract the right patients, while Navigate's Navigators turn that interest into confidence, clarity, and action.

"This partnership gives practices a seamless growth engine," said Joel Gaslin, President & CEO of Navigate. "Glacial understands how to bring patients in. Navigate helps patients understand their options with calm, human guidance. Together, we give surgeons a complete platform that saves time, improves the patient experience, and grows advanced technology adoption."

A New Standard for Practice Growth

Both companies share a commitment to simplicity and surgeon-first design. Practices will benefit from:

A united marketing + education funnel built specifically for cataract and refractive practices

built specifically for cataract and refractive practices Integrated reporting and insights that bring digital awareness and patient readiness into a single view

that bring digital awareness and patient readiness into a single view A scalable platform that supports long-term practice growth, grounded in human connection and clear communication

"This is the future of practice growth," said Michael Dobkowski, Founder of Glacial Multimedia. "Surgeons win when marketing and education work together. With this partnership, we're building something no one else in ophthalmology has — a full journey platform that respects the patient and supports the surgeon."

On January 8th, 2026, Joel Gaslin and Michael Dobkowski will appear on Matt Jensen's "Practice Habits" webinar series to discuss this exciting partnership. Sign up for the webinar here: https://practicehabits.com/webinars/

About Navigate Patient Solutions

Navigate provides human-guided patient education that prepares cataract patients before their consultation, giving them clarity, confidence, and a better experience. By shifting the conversation earlier in the journey, Navigate helps surgeons save time, improve conversion rates, and grow their practices.

About Glacial Multimedia

Glacial Multimedia is a leader in digital marketing for medical practices, specializing in web design, SEO, paid media, and digital strategy for ophthalmology. For more than twenty-four years, Glacial has helped practices attract patients and build sustainable growth through data-driven marketing programs.

