New Report Finds Health and Wellbeing Improvements Across Healthcare, Manufacturing, Professional Services, and Public and Labor Organizations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than one-third of high-risk participants reduced their risk profile in one year, according to a new impact report from Navigate Wellbeing Solutions released this week at The Conference Board's 26th Annual Employee Health Care Conference in New York City. Movement out of high-risk categories is one of the clearest signals that a workforce health strategy is producing measurable impact.

Navigate Wellbeing releases new workplace wellbeing impact report at The Conference Board's Employee Health Care Conference New York City.

"For years, employers and health plans have struggled to determine whether their wellbeing investments are actually working," said Brooke Ossenkop, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Marketing at Navigate Wellbeing Solutions. "Organizations are beginning to see clearer signals of impact when health strategies are embedded into culture, personalized care across physical, mental, social, and financial wellbeing, and supported with clinical wellbeing such as pharmacist-led coaching."

The Navigate Impact Guide analyzes anonymized, aggregated platform insights from 2025, highlighting health and wellbeing behavior trends across multiple workforce sectors. The report also incorporates insights from Navigate's industry-aligned client success teams, which work directly with organizations to design wellbeing strategies tailored to the realities of their workforce.

Key insights from the report include:

Healthcare: Collaboration and trust are critical to care delivery. Nearly half of healthcare participants improved from struggling to thriving in social wellbeing, strengthening habits that support communication, connection, and belonging across care teams.

Collaboration and trust are critical to care delivery. Nearly half of healthcare participants improved from struggling to thriving in social wellbeing, strengthening habits that support communication, connection, and belonging across care teams. Manufacturing and Construction: Organizations providing personalized wellbeing support achieved 71% employee engagement, demonstrating that industry-specific approaches can drive strong participation in traditionally hard-to-reach workforces.

Organizations providing personalized wellbeing support achieved 71% employee engagement, demonstrating that industry-specific approaches can drive strong participation in traditionally hard-to-reach workforces. Professional Services: High-performing knowledge workers face growing pressure to sustain focus and resilience. In 2025, more than 80% of professional services participants improved mindfulness, mental health, or stress management.

High-performing knowledge workers face growing pressure to sustain focus and resilience. In 2025, more than 80% of professional services participants improved mindfulness, mental health, or stress management. Public and Labor Organizations: Nearly half of participants improved financial wellbeing, highlighting the role financial stability plays in supporting workforce resilience and long-term wellbeing.

"Employee expectations continue to evolve, but one thing remains consistent: people perform at their best when their needs are understood and supported," said Jim Barclay, Executive Vice President of Client Experience at Navigate Wellbeing Solutions. "Our client success, implementation, support, customer service, and health coaching teams work alongside organizations to translate data and insights into wellbeing strategies that create meaningful change."

The full report is available at navigatewell.com.

About Navigate Wellbeing Solutions

Navigate Wellbeing Solutions helps organizations improve member health outcomes by personalizing support based on individual needs and readiness to change. Delivered through pharmacist-led health coaching and a digital wellbeing platform, this approach boosts engagement and strengthens long-term health for employers, health plans, and healthcare partners.

Navigate is a Certified™ Great Place to Work® and is driven by a purpose to do good things for every employee, customer, company, and community it serves. Learn more at www.navigatewell.com.

SOURCE Navigate Wellbeing Solutions