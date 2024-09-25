Navigate IT training and education funding opportunities with new resources from CompTIA

Leading tech industry and workforce association extends its commitment to tech education, training and career readiness

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New resources to help organizations seek funding to build and grow information technology (IT) education and training programs are available from CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the tech industry and workforce.

CompTIA's Funding Opportunities site simplifies the complex world of grants, scholarships and other sources of financial support for tech career education and training initiatives. It's a one-stop resource for academic institutions, nonprofits, workforce organizations and others seeking financial assistance.

"Impactful workforce development efforts are often challenged by the complexity of searching for financial support," said Mark Plunkett, executive vice president, sales and marketing strategy, CompTIA. "Our team has years of experience navigating the world of grants and funding opportunities. We're eager to help others enhance their IT education programs."

CompTIA has identified more than $10 million in federal, state and local funding for skills building and workforce development efforts. The association hosts a webinar at 1:30 p.m. ET today to share information on funding opportunities and other federal government initiatives to support IT education and training programs. Visit "Roadmap to Navigating and Utilizing Federal Funding" to register.

"CompTIA has been an invaluable partner, consistently supporting our organization in identifying and pursuing grant opportunities," said Dr. Georgette Moore, president and CEO, Transformation Lead, a digital transformation business IT company in Tucker, Ga.

"Their proactive approach and comprehensive assistance throughout the grant submission process have enabled our team to go after crucial funding that ultimately helps the workforce," Dr. Moore added. "CompTIA's dedication and expertise have significantly contributed to our ability to pursue new projects and initiatives."

"CompTIA has been an instrumental partner in helping us develop, build, and deliver an ESSER-funded IT learning program focused on filling IT jobs in our area and tailored to our community's needs, including Spanish speakers," said Dr. Rebecca Kaye, senior advisor to the superintendent of Guilford County Schools in North Carolina. "CompTIA's recognition as the industry leader in providing IT certifications was essential to the popularity and effectiveness of the program."

"By centralizing funding opportunities, we're making it easier for our partners to navigate the complex landscape of grants and investments, ensuring that they can focus on what matters most—driving technological advancement," explained Robert Owens, director, funding research and analysis, CompTIA.

Along with providing details on open funding opportunities, CompTIA can help organizations identify the best options to meet their goals; strengthen technology programs to make the most of available financial assistance; and simplify the application process so they can focus on what matters most – educating and empowering your students. Visit https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/funding-opportunities-it-education-training.

