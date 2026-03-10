Navigate Wellbeing Solutions Introduces Winter 2026 Enhancements Anchored in Culture, Care, and Clinical Wellbeing

New Wellbeing Score Brings Clarity and Direction to Employee Preventive Health

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate Wellbeing Solutions announced its Winter 2026 release, featuring enhancements that integrate culture, care, and clinical wellbeing into a cohesive, personalized experience.

The new Wellbeing Score provides a clear, personalized snapshot that translates complex health data into actionable steps.

Navigate Wellbeing Solutions launches new enhancements and solutions across culture, care, and clinical wellbeing to deliver organizational wellbeing impact.

"For too long, wellbeing has been fragmented into data points that don't tell a human story," said Troy Vincent, CEO and Founder of Navigate Wellbeing Solutions. "The Wellbeing Score brings everything together into a clear signal that helps people understand where they are and what matters next, without feeling overwhelmed."

A Connected Approach: Culture, Care, and Clinical Wellbeing

The Winter 2026 release reinforces Navigate's belief that scalable wellbeing is about alignment, not standardization. Sustainable health impacts occur when experiences reflect each organization's culture and values in everyday behaviors.

Culture: Personal and Relevant

Enhanced personalization, featuring the Total Health Score, biometric risk ranges, and biometrics-and-claims-based personalization, guides individuals to relevant content, challenges, coaching, and benefits. This makes it easier for employees to access resources tailored to their unique needs. Wellbeing becomes an integral part of daily work life, not a one-time initiative.

An always-on engagement series enhances communication by delivering timely resources to both engaged employees and those not yet participating. It helps everyone build confidence, improve decision-making, and increase resilience aligned with organizational values.

Building on the success of the NavigateYou Personality Assessment, Professional Development Coaching integrates career growth into the whole-person experience, supporting employee development that benefits both individuals and the organization.

Care: Support Without Friction

Expert-led Wellbeing Webinars, expanded device syncing, and an integrated partner ecosystem simplify access to support and habit-building tools for employees.

Navigate's AI Assistant delivers immediate, in-platform guidance, empowering individuals to take meaningful steps toward their goals.

Clinical Wellbeing: Health Impact

The release expands Navigate's pharmacist-led coaching care team solutions and introduces a Diabetes Prevention Coaching aimed at reducing risk before diagnosis through personalized support. This solution integrates with mental health, tobacco cessation, lifestyle, weight management, GLP-1, and condition management coaching programs.

Impact-Driven Wellbeing

Navigate's Winter 2026 enhancements reflect a continued focus on aligning wellbeing to culture without increasing complexity for HR teams or employees. Central to this strategy is a vertically aligned Client Success Team structure that brings specialized industry expertise and strategic partnership to every client relationship.

At The Conference Board's 26th Annual Employee Health Care Conference in New York City, March 17–18, 2026, Navigate will debut a new industry-specific report based on the impact of this model. Stephanie John of Prisma Health and Matt Percia of Navigate Wellbeing Solutions will present The Power of Personalization: From Fragmented to Force Multiplier.

About Navigate Wellbeing Solutions

Navigate partners with organizations to deliver personalized wellbeing experiences rooted in behavior change, integrating culture, care, and clinical wellbeing strategy to improve engagement and health outcomes. Learn more at www.navigatewell.com.

