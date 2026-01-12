Navigate360 Ends the Era Disconnected Panic Buttons & K-12 Emergency Response

Integrating wearable panic buttons with the industry's most advanced emergency preparedness, response, and reunification platform, Navigate360 transforms a single press into a coordinated, life-saving response.

RICHFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate360, the nation's leading provider of holistic school safety and well-being solutions, today announced a major advancement in K–12 emergency response, ending the era of unreliable badges, disconnected panic buttons, and fragmented incident response. Built on the industry's most advanced emergency preparedness, response, and reunification platform, Navigate360 now delivers the most cohesive wearable badge and panic button solution on the market, transforming alerting into real-time, coordinated action.

Navigate360 has long led the industry in emergency preparedness, readiness, drills, and compliance. Now, with Navigate360, a wearable panic activation becomes an incident command trigger, instantly aligning staff and first responders around live location intelligence, campus maps, key procedures, and real-time coordination, all from one platform.

The moment everything changes is the moment systems must work together. When preparedness and emergency response are disconnected, seconds are lost, and those seconds can cost lives. Yet too many schools are still forced to juggle fragmented tools, partial information, and delayed alerts when clarity and coordination are critical.

Navigate360 is changing this—permanently.

One Platform. One Screen. Every Critical Decision, in Real Time.

For the first time, schools can operate from a single Emergency Management platform that brings preparedness and readiness planning, real-time alerts and notifications, interactive mapping, coordinated response workflows, and reunification into one connected system.

This approach moves schools beyond disconnected point solutions and standalone panic buttons toward an end-to-end emergency management platform that supports preparation before an incident, coordinated action during an incident, and accountability and recovery after an incident.

"This isn't another point solution – it's the moment schools move beyond point solutions altogether," said JP Guilbault, CEO of Navigate360. "Fragmentation creates risk at the exact moments systems are supposed to protect people, and it quietly drains time and dollars year after year. We've spent years connecting preparedness, response, and recovery into one platform so concerns surface earlier, help arrives faster, and schools aren't forced to manage crises across disconnected tools when seconds matter."

Eliminating Fragmentation by Connecting Preparation, Response, & Recovery

In an emergency, seconds are not just time, they are outcomes. Navigate360's Emergency Management platform eliminates fragmentation by providing a single source of truth for emergency operations, unifying emergency plans and protocols, drills and preparedness activities, critical information, interactive campus maps, coordinated response workflows, and reunification, delivering clarity and control in high-pressure moments.

Key capabilities include:

Preparedness & Planning

Centralized emergency operations plans, procedures, and protocols in one platform

Drill and preparedness tools that help schools rehearse and continuously improve readiness

Critical information access for staff and response teams, including roles, contacts, and site-specific procedures

A unified system that supports compliance and preparedness without creating more silos

Real-Time Response & Coordination

Wearable panic button activation that enables rapid, discreet alerting

Instant lockdown activation from any device, inside or outside the school, without reliance on Wi-Fi

Comprehensive alerts and notifications that reach staff and response teams immediately

Interactive campus mapping with room-level location accuracy and real-time situational visibility

Centralized control of critical communication and building systems during emergencies

Coordinated response workflows that guide action in real time, reducing confusion and delays

Reunification & Recovery

Reunification coordination tools that support accurate accountability and faster recovery

Connected processes that help schools restore normal operations and support families after an incident

Post-incident documentation and visibility to strengthen future readiness and response

All capabilities operate within a single command environment, ensuring preparedness, response coordination, and reunification function as one connected system, eliminating the gaps and handoffs that slow response when lives are at stake.

Built for Compliance, Clarity, & Long-Term Safety

As legislation such as Alyssa's Law, Kari's Law, and Ray Baum continues to advance nationwide, schools need more than standalone panic buttons. They need a unified emergency management platform that supports compliance while reducing operational burden and long-term cost.

Navigate360 is replacing fragmented tools with a connected system that schools can rely on when it matters most. Learn more here.

About Navigate360

Navigate360 is the nation's leading provider of integrated safety and well-being solutions for schools, dedicated to creating communities free from violence and harm. Trusted by more than 30,000 schools nationwide, Navigate360 delivers a unified platform that strengthens prevention, intervention, emergency readiness, and long-term student support.

