Navigate360 Named Preferred Vendor of the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA)

Exclusive pricing and integrated safety solutions help Catholic schools protect students, strengthen operations, and steward resources wisely.

RICHFIELD, Ohio, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate360, the leader in school safety solutions, has been named a Preferred Vendor and Corporate Partner of the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA), expanding access to comprehensive, mission-aligned safety solutions for Catholic schools nationwide.

Through this partnership, NCEA member schools and dioceses gain exclusive pricing on Navigate360's integrated safety ecosystem- combining emergency planning, real-time alerts, confidential reporting, structured threat assessment workflows, behavior intervention tools, and positive behavior support into one coordinated system.

Rather than relying on fragmented tools and disconnected policies, Catholic education leaders can implement a unified approach that strengthens preparedness, improves student well-being, and supports compliance- while preserving focus on faith formation and academic excellence.

"Catholic school play an instrumental role in shaping students' faith, character and knowledge" said JP Guilbault, CEO, Navigate360. "Safety is foundational to that mission. This partnership is about protecting children's lives by giving schools the tools and insight to keep students safe and focused on what matters most: learning and becoming who they are called to be."

NCEA member benefits include:

10% off individual Navigate360 products

10% off bundled solutions

Volume-based diocesan discounts

Preferred-rate diocesan dashboard access for bundle purchasers

These preferred rates make it easier for Catholic school leaders to enhance safety, align staff training, and steward resources responsibly across single schools or entire dioceses.

Trusted by more than 30,000 schools nationwide, Navigate360 helps K–12 communities prevent harm before it happens and respond with confidence when it matters most.

For more information about Navigate360's Preferred Vendor partnership with NCEA, visit https://info.navigate360.com/ncea.

Media Contact:

Savannah Robles, [email protected]

About Navigate360

Navigate360 is the leader in school safety solutions. Built on the belief that safety is a cohesive system, our integrated portfolio brings together emergency response, student behavior, campus operations, and staff training into one unified ecosystem. Trusted by more than 30,000 schools nationwide, we help K-12 schools prevent harm before it happens and respond with precision in critical moments.

SOURCE Navigate360