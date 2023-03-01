Navigating Care Transition: Assisted Living Locators Provides Guidance To Improve Patient Recovery Outcome, Help Family Caregivers

PHOENIX, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a no cost nationwide senior placement and referral service, is on a mission to improve patient recovery outcomes and help family caregivers through the care transition process.

Transitions of care, when a patient moves from one care setting to another, can be a vulnerable time, With national data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services revealing that only 50 percent of patients with Medicare Part A coverage successfully return to home or community following a short stay in a Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF).

"At Assisted Living Locators, we understand that transitions of care can be a vulnerable time for patients and their loved ones," says Founder/Brand President Angela Olea, RN. "That's why our team of Care Coordinators are dedicated to providing guidance and support during the transition from acute care to a skilled nursing facility or to home. Our goal is to make the process as stress-free as possible by finding appropriate housing options or in-home care, coordinating with healthcare providers, and providing resources on community services and support."

Plan in Advance

"Planning ahead is key to a smooth transition for both the senior and their family," says Mimi Santry, Assisted Living Locators Greenwich, CT Owner/Senior Care Advisor. "We recommend reaching out to one of our senior care advisors well in advance of a loved one's discharge from a hospital or other care facility. This allows us enough time to make necessary arrangements and plan for the transition, which can help reduce stress and confusion for everyone involved."

Have Realistic Expectations

"It's important to have realistic expectations when leaving the hospital," explains Nikki Wulff, Assisted Living Locators Omaha, NE Owner/Senior Care Advisor. "Patients or their family members may expect a full return to their pre-hospital selves after a health event, but this isn't always possible. Our advisors can help you understand the extent of improvement that is expected to take place and what further therapy or treatment is needed to ensure the best outcome."

Know the Challenges

Peter Wilhelm, Assisted Living Locators Portland, OR Owner/Senior Care Advisor, notes patients may experience challenges after leaving a medical facility such as difficulty adjusting to a new environment, managing medications, and with activities of daily living such as bathing, dressing, and grooming. "Patients may also have depression, anxiety, and emotional issues," he added. "Working with a senior care advisor can help families address these challenges and ensure that their loved one receives the care and support they need to stay on the path to wellness."

If you would like a no-cost care consultation, speak to an Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor at 877-266-7788 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators