Navigating Neurostimulation Technologies Toward a $11.7 Billion Global Market by 2028 - Insights from BCC Research

Pioneering the Future: Unraveling Neurostimulation Technologies' Journey to a Projected $11.7 Billion Global Market by 2028 - Illuminating Insights by BCC Research Analysts

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Neurostimulation: Technologies and Global Markets is estimated to increase from $8.2 billion in 2023 to reach $11.7 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2023 through 2028."

Embark on a fascinating exploration of the dynamic realm of neurostimulation technologies and devices with this comprehensive report. It unveils a meticulous study of the global market, offering a vivid depiction of the various neurostimulation technologies, both invasive and non-invasive, and their intricate journey through current and historical market revenues. From spinal cord stimulation to transcranial magnetic stimulation, the report unveils a captivating array of neurostimulation technologies, each contributing to a symphony of innovation. Delving deeper, it unravels the therapeutic marvels of these technologies, addressing an array of conditions from chronic pain and Parkinson's disease to epilepsy, urinary and fecal incontinence, and beyond. This report not only provides a panoramic view of the historical data, but also propels us into the future with insightful market projections based on device types, therapeutic applications, and regional dynamics. Join the expedition into the ever-evolving landscape of neurostimulation, where innovation meets healing on a global scale.

Neurostimulation, a groundbreaking convergence of medical ingenuity and neuroscientific exploration, is reshaping the landscape of healthcare. At its essence, neurostimulation involves the precise application of electrical or magnetic impulses to targeted neural structures, ushering in a new era of precise and innovative medical interventions. From managing chronic pain to addressing neurological disorders and mental health conditions, neurostimulation technologies have captivated the attention of the medical community for their diverse applications. Neurostimulation Technologies and Global Markets takes you on an illuminating journey into this evolving field, delving into the latest technologies and market trends. This exploration provides a comprehensive understanding of the transformative potential that neurostimulation holds within the broader context of medical science.

Learn More

In the ever-evolving landscape of neurostimulation, a notable shift is underway as patients increasingly favor minimally invasive procedures over traditional surgical methods. The allure lies in the shorter recovery times and reduced risks associated with these procedures. Techniques like transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) have gained significant traction due to their non-invasive nature, eliminating the need for surgery or implanted electrodes. Beyond therapeutic applications, neurostimulation devices are now making waves in the realm of aesthetics. The rising adoption of these devices for cosmetic purposes speaks to their versatility in addressing concerns such as wrinkles, hair loss, and obesity. This surge in demand underscores a fascinating intersection between medical innovation and cosmetic enhancement, positioning neurostimulation as a multifaceted player in enhancing both health and beauty.

The key market drivers for Neurostimulation: Technologies and Global Markets

Aging Population: The global demographic shift toward an aging population is a pivotal driver. With an increase in age, there is a corresponding rise in the prevalence of chronic conditions such as chronic pain and neurological disorders. Neurostimulation technologies offer a promising avenue for managing these age-related health challenges, driving the market forward.

Rising Prevalence of Obesity and Unhealthy Lifestyles: The global surge in obesity and unhealthy lifestyles has led to an uptick in health issues such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Neurostimulation, with its potential applications in addressing conditions like obesity, becomes increasingly relevant in the context of modern health challenges.

Focus on Nondrug Therapies and Reducing Opioid Usage: Amid concerns about opioid addiction and the side effects of certain medications, there is a growing emphasis on nonpharmacological therapies. Neurostimulation presents a non-drug alternative, offering effective pain management and neurological interventions without the risks associated with opioid usage.

Large Unpenetrated Addressable Market: The market benefits from a substantial unpenetrated addressable segment, indicating significant growth potential. As awareness and acceptance of neurostimulation technologies increase, there is room for expanding market reach and catering to diverse medical needs.

Technology Innovations and New Product Development: Continuous advancements in technology contribute to the development of more sophisticated neurostimulation solutions. Innovations in product design, functionality, and user experience enhance the efficacy of neurostimulation therapies, fostering market growth.

Neurostimulation Therapies Addressing Unmet Needs: Neurostimulation therapies are increasingly recognized for their efficacy in addressing unmet medical needs. From chronic pain management to neurological disorders with limited treatment options, neurostimulation provides solutions where traditional therapies may fall short, driving demand and market expansion.

Request a Copy of the Neurostimulation: Technologies and Global Markets Reports.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $ 7.7 Billion Market Size Forecast $ 11.7 Billion Growth Rate CAGR Of 7.4% For the forecast period of 2023 to 2028 Segment Covered Type and Therapeutic Application Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world (RoW) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Key Market Drivers • Aging Population • Rising Prevalence of Obesity and Unhealthy Lifestyles • Focus on Nondrug Therapies and Reducing Opioid Usage • Large Unpenetrated Addressable Market • Technology Innovations and New Product Development • Neurostimulation Therapies Addressing Unmet Needs

The Rise of Neurostimulation:

Neurostimulation, at the intersection of medical science and technology, represents a paradigm shift in treatment approaches. This cutting-edge field involves the targeted application of electrical or magnetic impulses to specific neural structures, paving the way for tailored interventions in conditions ranging from chronic pain and neurological disorders to psychiatric ailments.

Global Market Dynamics:

In the evolving landscape of healthcare, the neurostimulation market stands at the forefront of innovation, propelled by increasing demand for advanced and non-invasive treatment solutions. This section delves into the dynamics shaping the global market, emphasizing crucial factors like the aging population, a growing emphasis on non-pharmacological therapies, and the ongoing influx of technological innovations.

Innovation and Competitors:

In examining innovation and competition within the field, a detailed exploration of technological advancements driving progress is undertaken. The focus extends from newly emerging contenders to well-established industry frontrunners, providing a thorough analysis of the competitive terrain and the influential role played by ongoing innovations in shaping the market. Furthermore, the examination encompasses recent industry developments and the array of products within company portfolios, presenting a holistic view of the current state of neurostimulation technologies.

This report on the neurostimulation: technologies and global markets provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

1. What is the anticipated market size and growth rate?

The market is expected to experience a growth from $7.7 billion in 2022 to $11.7 billion in 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% throughout the forecast period.

2. What factors are fueling the market's growth?

The rise in the number of new market participants.

Growing collaborations among industry frontrunners.

3. Which market segments are included?

The neurostimulation technologies market encompasses segments categorized by type, therapeutic application, and region.

4. Which segment is expected to lead the market by the conclusion of 2028 in terms of type?

Spinal cord stimulation (SCS) devices are projected to dominate the market by the end of 2028.

5. Which region commands the largest market share?

In terms of region, North America possesses the highest market share.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS SA

AVERY BIOMEDICAL DEVICES INC.

AXONICS INC.

BIOINDUCTION LTD.

BIOVENTUS LLC

BIOWAVE CORP.

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP.

SCIENTIFIC CORP. BRAINSWAY LTD.

COCHLEAR AMERICAS

CVRX INC.

ELECTROCORE INC.

INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC.

INTEGER HOLDINGS CORP.

LABORIE INC.

LIVANOVA PLC

MAG & MORE GMBH

MAGSTIM INC.

MEDTRONIC PLC

Browse More Related Reports:

Neuroprosthetics: Technologies and Global Markets: This comprehensive research study is dedicated to a thorough assessment and analysis of the global neuroprosthetics market, aiming to provide insightful revenue forecasts and identify future trends. The scope of the study encompasses a global perspective, delving into both current market dynamics and projected trends from 2023 to 2028. While figures for 2023 are estimated, the report meticulously examines various factors influencing the market, including product types, applications, and regional considerations. Furthermore, a detailed analysis of leading and emerging competitors within the neuroprosthetics market is presented. Profiles of prominent product manufacturers and emerging players with innovative products in development are scrutinized to provide a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape. The report not only forecasts the trajectory of established companies but also evaluates the potential impact of new product introductions, offering strategic insights into how these developments will reshape the competitive dynamics of the neuroprosthetics market during the forecast period.

Medical Devices: Technologies and Global Markets: This comprehensive report provides a meticulous analysis of the medical device technology market, offering insights and trends projected through 2020. Delving into competitive intelligence and major players, the report explores innovative technologies, market dynamics, and regional opportunities in detail. Recent developments and product portfolios of key industry players are scrutinized, accompanied by a patent analysis focusing on technological trends in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. The market analysis extends to estimating the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for medical device technologies, ensuring a forward-looking perspective. The report's scope encompasses medical device technologies with the highest global revenue, excluding dental device technologies and certain imaging devices used in dentistry that overlap with other segments. Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, providing market estimates for the base year 2020, with data extending through 2021 and forecasting to year-end 2027. This comprehensive approach positions the report as an invaluable resource for stakeholders seeking a deep understanding of the evolving landscape within the medical device technology market.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with BCC Research.

For further information or to make a purchase, please get in touch with [email protected].

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ:

BCC Research LLC

49 Walnut Park, Building 2

Wellesley, MA 02481, USA

info@bccresearch.com

+1 781-489-7301

Data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher. For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit www.bccresearch.com/media to request access to our library of market research.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BCC Research LLC