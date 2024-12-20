Navigating The Jubilee Year of Hope

Renowned EWTN Catholic Talk Show Host and Italy Aficionado Offers Insider Tips for American Travelers

IRONDALE, Ala., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Christmas Eve 2024, Pope Francis will be opening the Holy Doors at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome, ushering in what is known as a Jubilee Year, dedicated as a "Year of Hope." As witnessed with the rededication of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, many are longing to reconnect with history, beauty, faith and tradition. Up to 40 million people are expected to be in Rome for the Jubilee Year. Noted EWTN Catholic talk show host and half-time Italy resident, Teresa Tomeo, is available for comment on this special celebration and how Americans can best navigate traveling to this most beloved destination during the Jubilee Year.

EWTN Global Catholic Network, in its 44th year, is the largest religious media network in the world. EWTN’s 11 global TV channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 435 million television households in more than 160 countries/territories.

"Every New Year we look for a fresh start. The Jubilee Year offers the ultimate opportunity for hope and renewal, as it's meant for pilgrims and travelers to be a year of forgiveness, reconciliation, celebrated in both Jewish and Catholic traditions. Travelers need to prepare for larger than normal crowds, pack their patience, and to be willing to go off the beaten path for a well-rounded Italy experience," says Tomeo.

Tomeo is an award-winning author of 14 books, including two Italy-themed books; the second, Italy's Shrines and Wonders is forthcoming in early 2025. Since founding T's Italy, Tomeo coaches hundreds of travelers each year is available for interviews to discuss the following:

Navigating Rome with Insider Tips on Italy Travel

The Ins and Outs of a Jubilee Year

Faith Factor : More Americans are open to exploring faith more than ever before

Economic Impact : Americans are feeling more positive

about the future economy and, as a result, are pursuing international travel, with Rome and Italy at the top of their travel bucket list.

Italy's Shrines and Wonders: Discovering the Gems off Italy's Beaten Path

EWTN Global Catholic Network, in its 44th year, is the largest religious media network in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 435 million television households in more than 160 countries/territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 500 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the largest Catholic websites in the U.S.; electronic and print news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper, and several global news wire services; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

SOURCE EWTN Global Catholic Network