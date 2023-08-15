Navigating the Surge of In-House Agencies: The Service Offering That Marketing Agencies Can Employ to Drive Incremental Client Growth and New Business

Tiger Pistol

15 Aug, 2023, 11:11 ET

A Comprehensive Playbook by Tiger Pistol Reveals the Untapped Potential of Local Social Advertising for Agencies

CLEVELAND, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the marketing landscape sees a significant shift towards in-house agencies, a new guide by Tiger Pistol, the most advanced collaborative advertising platform, aims to help external agencies navigate this challenge, demonstrating how to leverage a local social advertising offering to unlock new revenue streams, expand their client base, and drive new business.

The ultimate roadmap for modern marketing agencies, Tiger Pistol's latest playbook is a comprehensive guide brimming with strategies to harness the untapped potential of local social advertising. Amidst the rise of in-house agencies, it offers a clear path for external entities to evolve, diversify, and thrive in this dynamic landscape.
"The Ultimate Local Social Advertising Playbook for Agencies: A Guide to Building a Local Social Ads Offering That's Profitable for Agencies and Their Clients," offers agencies key insights and transformative strategies to turn the rise of in-house agencies into unprecedented opportunities.

Highlighted within the playbook are these key findings:

  • The in-house agency takeover: A recent ANA survey highlighted an impressive 82% of brands now possess an in-house agency, signaling the power and influence they hold in the current marketing world.
  • Collaborative Efforts: Despite the rise, 92% of brands still collaborate with external agencies, presenting a vast opportunity for partnership and growth.
  • The local social advertising goldmine: As brands ramp up their investments in social advertising, there's a missed opportunity in the area of locally executed Facebook and Instagram advertising.
  • The power of AdTech: For agencies looking to tap into this potential, investing in AdTech can be a game-changer, streamlining the cumbersome process of creating, publishing, and monitoring social ads for numerous local business partners.

The playbook serves as a comprehensive manual for agencies seeking to harness the untapped potential of partnering with brands for local activation at scale. It emphasizes the agency-side benefits and delivers a sales talk-track of client-side benefits. These include driving local advocacy, building local business partner loyalty, and increasing revenue through targeted strategies.

"Our playbook is designed to empower agencies with the tools, insights, and strategies they need to navigate the rise of in-house agencies and continue to deliver unparalleled value to their clients." said Sarah Cucchiara, VP of Business Development at Tiger Pistol. "By employing AdTech, agencies drive operational efficiency through automation enabling them to exponentially expand their services without increasing headcount."

Moreover, the guide is laden with strategies for success, offering agencies a roadmap to diversify their portfolios, entice new clientele, and remain at the forefront of industry innovations.

Don't miss out on this game-changing resource that promises to redefine the way agencies approach social advertising. Download "The Ultimate Local Social Advertising Playbook for Agencies" today from TigerPistol.com.

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol, the most advanced collaborative advertising platform, makes high-performance social advertising simple and scalable for businesses and their partners, removing the barriers to customer acquisition, sales growth, and partner loyalty. Tiger Pistol utilizes best-in-class technology and automation to unite enterprise brands, resellers, and agencies with their partners to acquire and engage new customers within their local communities.

As a Meta Business Partner for more than a decade, Tiger Pistol is the largest third-party publisher of collaborative social ads in the world, supporting clients in more than 25 global markets and accommodating more than 30 languages and currencies. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com, or following on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

