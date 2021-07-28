Navy Mutual Opens Branch Office in Virginia Beach, VA

Navy Mutual is a nonprofit life insurer providing affordable life insurance products to those who serve or have served our nation as well as their families. The newly opened branch office provides Navy Mutual the opportunity to better serve its Virginia Beach-area Members, as well as the military community at large. As a service-focused organization, this new location will enable greater access to the full range of Navy Mutual services, including consultations, policy updates, and beneficiary claims.

Retired Rear Admiral Brian E. Luther, Chief Executive Officer and president of Navy Mutual, said of the office opening, "Recognizing the importance of the Virginia Beach area to military servicemembers, we decided that our mission is best served locally, and in person. We are proud to serve the military and look forward to becoming more involved with the Virginia Beach community."

The Virginia Beach branch office features safety measures for the protection of staff and employees, including social distancing, masks, and plexiglass table shields in meeting areas. Navy Mutual employees remain available for remote consultations as well.

The new branch location is located at 4001 Virginia Beach Blvd. Ste. 135, Virginia Beach, VA and will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Navy Mutual is a nonprofit, member-owned mutual association established in 1879 to provide affordable life insurance and peace of mind to members of the military and their families. As the nation's oldest federally recognized Veterans Service Organization, its mission and commitment to protect those who defend us remains unwavering. Financially strong, Navy Mutual is proud to be a first-choice provider of life insurance to servicemembers and their loved ones. Through quality life insurance products, no-cost educational and veteran services programs, and unparalleled service, Navy Mutual has earned the loyalty and support of its membership. For more information, visit navymutual.org.

Contact:

Steve Cooney

Vice President of Sales and Underwriting

800-628-6011

[email protected]

SOURCE Navy Mutual

