Navy Reserve Officer and Coalfire CEO Tom McAndrew Receives Federal Asian Pacific American Council Uniformed Services Award

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a trusted provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, announced today that CEO Tom McAndrew has been selected to receive the 2019 Federal Asian Pacific American Council (FAPAC) Uniformed Services Award. McAndrew was honored for his accomplishments as a leader and role model in the U.S. Navy Reserve as well as in his civilian capacity as a CEO of a cybersecurity firm.

"It is a tremendous honor to receive the Uniformed Services Award from FAPAC," said McAndrew. "My mother is from Japan, and being an Asian American continues to influence my life. I'm honored to share my history with a distinguished line of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders who have shaped the history of our great nation and future generations."

McAndrew, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, served overseas on deployments and still serves as a Commander in the Navy Reserves. He has worked for the Space and Naval Warfare Command, Office of Naval Intelligence, National Reconnaissance Office, and the Office of Naval Research. As CEO of Coalfire, he has driven a focus on hiring veterans and building one of the most diverse cybersecurity companies in the world.

The month of May was designated as Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month by Congress in 1992. The month was selected to commemorate the anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad (a majority of workers were Chinese) on May 10, 1869, as well as the immigration of the first Japanese to the United States on May 7, 1843.

McAndrew was commended by FAPAC on his outstanding efforts in promoting diversity and his leadership in advancing the mission of his service to serve the public. The award was presented at the 2019 National Leadership Training Program (NLTP) during the FAPAC Uniformed Services Award Luncheon on May 16, 2019, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Ala.

Since its founding in 1985, FAPAC has been the premier organization representing Asian American and Pacific Islander employees in the Federal and D.C. governments. FAPAC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that represents the interests of over 181,000 AAPI employees in the Federal and D.C. governments.

About Coalfire

Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public-sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk.

