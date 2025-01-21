Nayya and bswift announce strategic integration

bswift and Nayya launches integration to bring additional personalized consumer guidance to mutual customers.

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- bswift and Nayya have partnered to bring best in class solutions to top employers and consultants across the United States. Employers using bswift can now leverage Nayya's solutions to bring an extra layer of personalization within an industry-leading benefits administration platform: with a waitlist for the integration already spanning hundreds of employers.

"We are excited to collaborate with such a respected leader in the market," said Sina Chehrazi, Founder and CEO of Nayya. "Our deep respect for bswift stems from their commitment to innovation and impact. Together, employers and employees will gain unified access to the strengths of both bswift and Nayya through a seamless, embedded integration. We look forward to delivering this enhanced level of personalized guidance to bswift's clients and driving greater impact across the market."

Nayya transforms benefits interactions through data-driven connections powered by AI and advanced analytics across health and financial data. By analyzing employees' unique healthcare and financial needs, Nayya delivers hyper-personalized guidance that drives higher confidence and better outcomes.

Employees who use Nayya report exceptional experiences:

72% of Nayya users report that Nayya helped them find the right balance of cost and coverage.

88% said Nayya Choose made their benefits decisions easier.

75% felt more confident selecting their benefits with Nayya's guidance.

Nayya helps organizations unlock the full potential and value of their benefits programs, improving employee participation and satisfaction. With a track record of delivering measurable results, Nayya drives meaningful improvements across the entire benefits ecosystem—benefiting employers, employees, administrators, and integration partners alike.

Learn more about how Nayya is transforming benefits selection and helping employees thrive at www.nayya.com.

About Nayya:

Founded in 2019, Nayya is on a mission to connect people's most important information so they can thrive in their health and wealth. Powered by AI, advanced analytics, and our proprietary BenefitIQ Technology, Nayya transforms complex benefits experiences into intuitive, seamless, and ongoing interactions—meeting people at the moments that matter most. As a trusted partner to leading employers, benefits solutions, and HR tech providers, Nayya increases engagement, satisfaction, and long-term value, helping employees live more resilient lives. Backed by strategic investors like ICONIQ, Felicis Ventures, SemperVirens, Workday Ventures, MetLife Nextgen Ventures, and ADP Ventures. Learn more at www.nayya.com.

About bswift:



bswift LLC is a leading provider of cloud-based benefits technology and services. Known for continuous innovation and our people-first culture, we enable clients to deliver rewarding experiences that maximize engagement, simplify benefits navigation, and optimize utilization. Our flexible, highly scalable platform offers personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, AI-infused benefits support, ACA compliance reporting, and custom communications. Discover more at bswift.com.

For press inquiries, contact: [email protected]

