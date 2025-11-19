Nayya Ranked Number 180 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Nayya makes its first appearance on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, reflecting strong momentum and expanding impact across the benefits landscape.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayya, the leading health and wealth AI adviser that works with the largest HR tech platforms, benefits providers, and employers, today announced it ranked 180 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Nayya recorded 454 percent growth across the three-year evaluation period.

Nayya's multi-year performance places the company among a select group of innovators demonstrating real scale and staying power. Its debut on the Fast 500 signals a broader shift across the market: benefits guidance technology has become an essential part of the modern workplace. Employers are under pressure to offer help that is intuitive, timely, and personalized, while also demonstrating a return on their benefits investment. Nayya's platform meets that need by bringing intelligence and simplicity to the moments when employees need direction most.

"Our progress reflects the impact of the work we have done to reshape how employees navigate their benefits," said Sina Chehrazi, Founder and CEO of Nayya. "In the past year alone, we expanded our footprint with new integrations across major HCM platforms, strengthened our offering through the acquisition of Northstar, and introduced our benefits SuperAgent to bring health and wealth guidance into one intelligent experience. These milestones are the result of a team that moves with speed, conviction, and a deep commitment to helping millions of employees feel empowered at every stage of their benefits journey."

This recognition also reflects a turning point for the company as it enters its next stage of scale. With demand rising across both employers and platform integration partners, Nayya is focused on deepening its footprint and continuing to advance the role of agentic AI in the benefits ecosystem.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Nayya

Founded in 2019, Nayya is on a mission to connect people's most important information, so they can thrive in their health and wealth. Nayya's platform is the first of its kind: agentic AI that doesn't just advise, it acts—transforming benefits from a once-a-year decision into an always-on advantage for every employee. As a trusted platform to leading employers, Nayya unlocks long-term value through helping employees live more resilient lives. Learn more at nayya.com

