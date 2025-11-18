Nextep Partners with Nayya to Help Employers Maximize the Value of Their Benefits Investment

The partnership empowers employees to make smarter benefits choices and use their plans more effectively to support their health and financial wellbeing.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayya, the leading technology partner helping professional employer organizations (PEOs) and employers modernize employee benefits, today announced a partnership with Nextep, a nationally recognized PEO known for its award-winning service, transparent pricing, and innovative approach to HR. Together, the companies are redefining how businesses connect employee benefits to engagement and overall workforce wellbeing.

For many organizations, managing employee benefits programs remains one of HR's most complex responsibilities. Employees often struggle to evaluate health coverage, retirement plans, and other offerings that best fit their individual needs, while HR teams dedicate significant time to education, questions, and support during open enrollment and beyond.

Launching in 2026, Nextep clients will gain access to Nayya's data-driven platform, which provides personalized recommendations that help employees make the most of their benefits, resulting in happier, more fulfilled workforces. The technology also helps employers streamline administrative work and see stronger results from their significant benefits investment.

"At Nextep, we are always looking for new ways to enhance the client experience, and teaming up with Nayya is a tremendous opportunity for us to do just that," said Brian Fayak, Nextep's CEO and founder. "This partnership will empower our clients with smarter benefits guidance and elevate their employees' experience in a truly impactful way."

Nextep provides a comprehensive suite of HR services, including payroll, employee benefits, HR consulting, and risk and compliance support. With a hands-on approach that prioritizes client success, Nextep delivers consistent, high-quality service and clear value for the companies it supports. Integrating Nayya's benefits optimization capabilities builds on Nextep's commitment to innovation and gives businesses access to tools that make HR simpler and more effective.

"This collaboration reflects how forward-thinking PEOs like Nextep are shaping the next era of employee benefits," said Sina Chehrazi, Nayya's founder and CEO. "We're proud to power that evolution by applying data and intelligence to the moments that matter most as employees take control of their benefits decisions and outcomes."

Nextep is a leading provider of human resources solutions, offering a comprehensive, tech-forward suite of services, including payroll, employee benefits, HR consulting, and risk and compliance support. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service, Nextep helps businesses of all sizes thrive. For more information on how a PEO helps a business, visit nextep.com/services/peo .

Founded in 2019, Nayya is on a mission to connect people's most important information, so they can thrive in their health and wealth. Powered by AI, Nayya's platform transforms complex benefits experiences into intuitive, seamless, and ongoing interactions—meeting people's real-world needs. As a trusted platform to leading employers, Nayya unlocks long-term value through helping employees live more resilient lives. Learn more at nayya.com .

