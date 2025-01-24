Nayya and Vensure Partner to Streamline Supplemental Health Claims for PEO Employees

Vensure to offer Nayya Claims, simplifying reimbursements and supporting employees' health and financial well-being.

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayya, a leader in health and wealth personalization, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Vensure, a trusted provider of PEO and HR solutions. Through this collaboration, employees served by Vensure PEO will gain access to Nayya Claims, a solution designed to simplify the claims process and provide meaningful financial support.

"Managing health and financial matters can be challenging, but it doesn't have to be," said Sina Chehrazi, Founder and CEO of Nayya. "Partnering with Vensure allows us to offer employees an easier way to navigate claims and access the financial support they're entitled to. Together, we're delivering solutions that make a real difference in people's lives, supporting their health, financial stability, and overall peace of mind."

Nayya Claims uses advanced data insights to identify an average of over $650 in claims annually per eligible member. Employees also receive actionable insights to uncover more than two reimbursement opportunities each year, offering practical financial relief. This access helps employees build stability, reduce stress, and focus on their long-term goals by cutting through the complexity of traditional claims processes.

"As one of the largest PEOs in the industry, we are years ahead of our competition," said Dan Thompson, Chief Benefits Officer at Vensure. "Nayya Claims puts Vensure in a new, innovative position, allowing our customers to have best in class service, leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence, knowing that in the time of need, claims will be paid without the hassle that the traditional PEO's cause with traditional Master ancillary solutions."

By integrating Nayya Claims into its offerings, Vensure is providing employees with a capability that simplifies reimbursements and makes financial relief more accessible. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to improving employee well-being by reducing barriers and streamlining the claims experience.

Learn more about how Vensure and Nayya are working together to help everyone thrive in their health and wealth at www.nayya.com .

About Nayya:

Founded in 2019, Nayya is on a mission to connect people's most important information, so they can thrive in their health and wealth. Powered by AI and advanced analytics, Nayya's platform transforms complex benefits experiences into intuitive, seamless, and ongoing interactions—meeting people's real-world needs. As a trusted platform and partner to leading employers, benefits solutions, and HR tech providers, Nayya unlocks long-term value through helping employees live more resilient lives. Backed by strategic investors like ICONIQ, Felicis Ventures, SemperVirens, Workday Ventures, MetLife Nextgen Ventures, and ADP Ventures, Nayya is ushering in the future of health and wealth for all. Learn more at www.nayya.com.

About Vensure:

Founded in 2004, Vensure is a leading provider of HR services and technology for small and mid-sized businesses. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, their solutions simplify administrative tasks, minimize risks, ensure compliance, and streamline HR, payroll, and benefits processes. Their advanced technology and personalized services have benefited over 1,000,000 worksite employees and over 25,000 employers. Vensure processes more than $200 billion in payroll annually, and has acquired 90+ companies in various industry verticals: PEO, Payroll Bureaus, BPO, brokerage, care management and other solutions providers.

