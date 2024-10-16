Nayya bolsters executive team, accelerates the launch of new technologies, and builds on strategic partnerships

Nayya hires new President and CPTO, secures investments, and launches new products amid 500% user growth. Post this

Sarah Liebel brings more than two decades of leadership experience scaling top technology companies, having most recently served as BetterUp's President and Chief Growth Officer, where she oversaw the organization's sales and go-to-market functions, product growth, strategic alliances, and consumer products. In her new role as President & Chief Operating Officer, Liebel will oversee Nayya's commercial, service, product, and technology teams, and report directly to the company's Founder and CEO, Sina Chehrazi. Sarah has scaled leading digital health, consumer tech and enterprise SaaS companies through rapid stages of growth and initial public offerings. She held executive roles at Groupon, where she oversaw operations, strategic investments, and business development, and at 1stDibs where she led the company through an IPO as Chief Revenue Officer overseeing all operations and revenue.

Bala Pitchandi brings significant experience leading product, technology and engineering teams over the last 20 years. As Chief Product & Technology Officer, Pitchandi will oversee Nayya's technical functions across product, engineering, data, and security. Bala brings unique expertise as a cross-functional technology executive, leading teams and product organizations at Justworks, VTS, and Vidyo. Bala will focus on accelerating product development, scaling emerging technologies, and building innovative partner solutions that serve tens of millions of employees through insights-driven health and wealth applications, while integrating with employers, brokers, carriers, financial services companies, and HR tech providers.

"Nayya is focused on advancing employee health, protecting employee wealth, and harnessing the latest technologies to personalize and optimize benefits experiences for millions of people," said Nayya Founder and CEO, Sina Chehrazi. "The era of the 1.0 benefits technology is over. We're excited for Sarah and Bala not only to join our team, but also to unite with customers, investors, and team members passionate about revolutionizing the employee benefits category. "

"I couldn't be more excited to join Nayya at such a pivotal moment when the benefits world is ready to be disrupted and transformed for the better," said Sarah Liebel, Nayya's President and Chief Operating Officer. "What the team has already built, and the innovation they've brought to the industry is just the beginning. I can't wait to dig into the products and strategic partnerships that improve the consumer experience through better understanding, utilization, and satisfaction in a holistic and user-friendly way. Nayya is prepared to cement the market and change people's lives for the better."

At a time when health and wealth decisions are more critical than ever, Nayya's technology helps employees with their health and wealth management - matching them with the right benefit at the right time, 365 days a year. Inaddition to market-leading products: Choose , Use , and Claims , Nayya is preparing for the launch of two new groundbreaking products in the new year: Nayya Retirement, which leverages health and wealth data together to guide employee financial wellbeing and decumulations in retirement, and Nayya Leave, which provides employees with a leave management co-pilot and helps carriers and employers deliver a better absence experience. This is just the beginning of product innovations, and with this next cohort of data-driven applications built on its proprietary platform, Nayya provides the industry's only holistic employee experience for benefits.

Founded in 2019, Nayya is on a mission to help employees make smarter decisions about how to choose and get the most out of their benefits regardless of employer, insurance company, financial provider, or life-stage they may be in. Through the power of AI, data analytics, and proprietary BenefitIQ Technology, Nayya provides personalized and confidential benefits experiences that centralize data and simplify the complexities of benefits selection and year-round utilization. Partnering with leading employers and benefits providers, Nayya ensures a seamless and intuitive benefits journey that drives a smoother experience for employers, and drives employee engagement, resilience, satisfaction, and retention to the modern workforce. In 2024, CB Insights named Nayya to its third annual Insurtech 50 , where it was listed among the top 50 most promising private insurance technology companies in the world.

