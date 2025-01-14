Nayya bolsters leadership bench: George Michaels joins as Chief Revenue Officer and Rabia Qari joins as Chief Consumer Officer

New leaders to drive revenue growth and consumer innovation in health and wealth.

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayya, a leader in AI-driven benefits personalization and engagement, today announced the addition of two key executives to its leadership team: George Michaels as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Rabia Qari as Chief Consumer Officer (CCO). These appointments reflect Nayya's commitment to scaling its impact and delivering innovative solutions to enhance health and wealth outcomes across the entire benefits ecosystem.

George Michaels: Driving Growth and Revenue Excellence

As CRO, George Michaels brings over two decades of experience in revenue growth, sales leadership, and strategic partnerships. George joined Nayya following a 20-year career at ADP, one of Nayya's valued customers, where he most recently oversaw the employee benefits, retirement services, and business development for TotalSource PEO, the largest PEO in the United States. Prior to that, George led the Major Accounts WorkforceNow Benefits business, the largest benefits administration platform in the United States. His deep understanding of the benefits ecosystem as both a leader and advocate for innovative solutions underscores the power of Nayya's customer partnerships to attract top talent.

At Nayya, George oversees Nayya's Go-To-Market team. His proven track record in building scalable, results-driven teams aligns with Nayya's vision of expanding its market presence and delivering measurable value to clients. George holds a degree from Bradley University and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

Rabia Qari: Championing Consumer-Centric Innovation

Joining as CCO, Rabia Qari is a recognized leader in consumer engagement and digital transformation. Rabia joined Nayya from BetterUp, where she was the General Manager of BetterUp's Direct-to-Consumer business. She was previously the Chief Marketing Officer of MYXFitness and Beachbody and served as the GM of North America for Tough Mudder. Earlier in her career, Rabia worked at Morgan Stanley and Ernst & Young.

Rabia's focus at Nayya will be on delivering an incredible, user-first experience as she leads the newly unified Member Experience/Impact organization—a mission-critical team that brings together growth, marketing, and product. Her appointment underscores Nayya's unwavering commitment to its users, ensuring that every interaction drives engagement, satisfaction, and stronger outcomes. Rabia holds degrees from Barnard College at Columbia University and The Wharton School at UPenn.

Strategic Focus on Scaling and Innovation

"The addition of George and Rabia to our leadership team underscores our commitment to scaling Nayya's reach and impact," said Sina Chehrazi, CEO of Nayya. "George's expertise in revenue strategy and Rabia's deep focus on consumer innovation will strengthen our ability to help employees make the most of their benefits and thrive in every aspect of their health and wealth journeys."

These appointments come at a pivotal moment for Nayya, which is now supporting over 2 million lives across its rapidly growing customer base, a testament to the platform's value and adoption. With George and Rabia's leadership, Nayya is uniquely positioned to further its mission of connecting people's most important information to enable better decisions and stronger futures, driving tangible outcomes in benefits understanding, engagement, and impact.

About Nayya:

Founded in 2019, Nayya is on a mission to connect people's most important information, so they can thrive in their health and wealth. Powered by AI and advanced analytics, Nayya's platform transforms complex benefits experiences into intuitive, seamless, and ongoing interactions—meeting people meeting people's real world needs. As a trusted platform and partner to leading employers, benefits solutions, and HR tech providers, Nayya unlocks long-term value through helping employees live more resilient lives. Backed by strategic investors like ICONIQ, Felicis Ventures, SemperVirens, Workday Ventures, MetLife Nextgen Ventures, and ADP Ventures, Nayya is ushering in the future of health and wealth for all. Learn more at www.nayya.com.

